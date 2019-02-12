Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

The Coral will headline The Waterfront in Norwich next week

PUBLISHED: 13:21 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 19 February 2019

The Coral will be headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of SJM Concerts

The Coral will be headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of SJM Concerts

Courtesy of SJM Concerts

The Coral will be heading to Norwich in March as part of their headline Spring 2019 UK tour.

The show at The Waterfront will take place on March 1 and follows on from the release of their critically acclaimed album Move Through The Dawn.

The album is filled with well crafted, melodic and hopeful songs that in true Coral fashion are also eccentric. The album is informed by 60s and 70s music, but hardly beholden to it, and very much with its own character.

Move Through The Dawn also contains the singles Reaching Out For A Friend, Sweet Release, and Eyes Like Pearls, with the later playlisted at both 6Music and BBC Radio 2.

Since their debut EP release in 2001 The Coral have sold over a million UK albums, with five reaching the Top 10 including 2003’s chart-topping Magic and Medicine.

Their eight Top 40 singles include Dreaming Of You, In The Morning, Pass It On, and Don’t Think You’re The First.

• Tickets to their show on March 1 are available for £17.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Friend of murdered Kerri calls on schools to raise awareness of domestic violence to pupils

Kerri McAuley with close friend Laura Gaunt, who has started a campaign to get mandatory domestic violence education into high schools. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

James Fuller, Leanne Horsnell and Robert Smith are wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Workers set to quit the office and work in the pub

BrewDog is offering workers the chance to use their Norwich pub as office space on weekdays Photo : Steve Adams

Number of patients waiting more than four hours in A&E reaches highest level in five years

Accident & Emergency Department sign at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘Where are you? Let’s be having you’ - Help create a map of City fans across the globe

The home fans show the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists