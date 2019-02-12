The Coral will headline The Waterfront in Norwich next week

The Coral will be heading to Norwich in March as part of their headline Spring 2019 UK tour.

The show at The Waterfront will take place on March 1 and follows on from the release of their critically acclaimed album Move Through The Dawn.

The album is filled with well crafted, melodic and hopeful songs that in true Coral fashion are also eccentric. The album is informed by 60s and 70s music, but hardly beholden to it, and very much with its own character.

Move Through The Dawn also contains the singles Reaching Out For A Friend, Sweet Release, and Eyes Like Pearls, with the later playlisted at both 6Music and BBC Radio 2.

Since their debut EP release in 2001 The Coral have sold over a million UK albums, with five reaching the Top 10 including 2003’s chart-topping Magic and Medicine.

Their eight Top 40 singles include Dreaming Of You, In The Morning, Pass It On, and Don’t Think You’re The First.

• Tickets to their show on March 1 are available for £17.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

