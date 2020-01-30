Search

Norwich group The Coral Cross Band to celebrate album launch with hometown show

PUBLISHED: 11:47 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 30 January 2020

Norwich indie pop rock group The Coral Cross Band are set to release their brand new album SCARs. Picture: Gordon Woolcock

Gordon Woolcock

Norwich indie pop rock group The Coral Cross Band are set to release their brand new album SCARs.

After a busy summer of performances last year, and the release of their first 6-track EP Seeds in early 2019, The Coral Cross Band spent some time during the back end of last year at local recording studio Blaze Studios working on the upcoming record - which will be made up of 11 tracks.

Comprised of Coral Cross (vocals and acoustic guitar), Antony Baldwin (bass guitar and backing vocals), Simon Evans (lead guitar) and Richard Stoney (drums), the band will mark the release with a launch show at The Brickmakers in Norwich on Janaury 31.

Local celebrity Neil Jones, from Smart Radio GY, will be introducing the night and bands with supporting sets from Shannon Crome and LeadBoots.

- Tickets to see The Coral Cross Band on January 31 at The Brickmakers are available for £3 on the door or for FREE with a copy of the album

- If you pre-order the album for £10 you will receive a signed copy on the night of the show

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

