The Chats review: You can be sure we haven't seen the last of this angry punk trio

The Chats headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 2nd December 2019. Picture: Thomas Ardizzone Thomas Ardizzone

Australian punk mayhem was the order of the evening at The Waterfront as the Chats delivered a lung busting display of anarchic bedlam to a capacity crowd last night.

The Chats are a pub-punk, shed-rock band from Queensland, Australia. They began playing together in high school releasing their debut self titled EP a month away from graduating.

About nine months out of high school, The Chats went back into the studio to record their follow up EP, Get This In Ya. The second EP sat online for half a year until the band had a viral hit with the music video for their song Smoko - which racked in millions of views on YouTube in a couple of days.

Since then, The Chats have become notorious for their loud and chaotic live shows and their care-free attitude. The Chats have sold out shows in Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, and Europe, and are back on another UK tour following last year's debut sell out showcase.

They've toured with Australian punk legends Cosmic Psychos and US rock heavyweights Queens of the Stone Age, receiving glowing endorsements from rock legend Dave Grohl.

The crowd talk provided by The Chats is outrageous yet side splitting. They have a song for every element of the Aussie bloke mantra. Songs about dossing around, to conjuring up loose change for a four pack of beers, to actions of a more adult nature. Josh Price (guitar) ad libs to great effect, interactive with an audience who revere his anti-establishment nature with a rumpled mullet cut to match.

Each song projected out louder than the last, ear drums on the verge of perforation and a mosh pit as wide as the stage they perform on. The group have a similar style to the Sex Pistols but to their credit have a much sounder song structure than the otherwise preoccupied with marginality; Sid Vicious and Johnny Rotten.

You can be sure we haven't seen the last of this angry punk trio as their served up session of channelled musical aggression resonates with many a punk lover's, devil-may-care pallets.

