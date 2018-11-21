Multi-instrumental band The Burning Hell to play their first ever gig in Norwich

Canadian multi-instrumental band The Burning Hell. Photo: The Burning Hell The Burning Hell

The Burning Hell are set to play their first ever show in Norwich on November 28 with support from The Fox and Lady Di.

Canadian multi-instrumental band The Burning Hell. Photo: Claire Goldthorp Canadian multi-instrumental band The Burning Hell. Photo: Claire Goldthorp

Canadian band The Burning Hell are set to play their first ever gig in Norwich on November 28 at the Bedfords Crypt, showcasing songs about love, life, hurricanes, shopping malls, the apocalypse and amateur rapping.

The Burning Hell is the songwriting project of Mathias Kom and also brings together Ariel Sharratt (bass, clarinet and drums) and Darren Browne (bouzouki and bass).

Literate, funny, melodic and memorable The Burning Hell mix harmonious pop, garage rock and European folk with delicate, tiny bedtime songs.

Following a sell out European tour earlier this year this is a rare chance to see the band play a set of their darkly humorous and heartfelt storytelling epics.

They will be joined by cult band The Fox (featuring members from Stanley Brinks, Freschard & the Burning Hell) and supported by Norwich based new favourites Lady Di (self-described as ‘just another new band’ featuring members from Mega Emotion and Bearsuit).

Tickets to their show on November 28 at Bedfords Crypt in Norwich are available for £8 advance from here.