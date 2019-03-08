Search

love: Handel Festival is returning to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:26 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 02 October 2019

The Brook Street Band are set to bring love: Handle Festival back to Norwich. Dan Bridge

Dan Bridge

love: Handel Festival is set to return to Norwich with a fantastic line-up of musicians, concerts and events to celebrate the music of Handel and his contemporaries.

The festival will run from October 4 until October 6 and shall be launched by internationally acclaimed soprano Dame Emma Kirkby - who will also be giving a master class to local singers from Norwich in an open session on October 4 at The Chapel.

love: Handel Festival is run by The Brook Street Band, an award winning renowned chamber group who specialise in performing Handel's music. The group have a strong presence in Norfolk and also work for local concert promoters, The Music Hub, as well as working with school children across the county.

Tatty Theo, founder of The Brook Street Band and director of the festival, said "The Brook Street Band has worked extensively in East Anglia since its inception in 1996 and we have many close links within Norfolk."

"It's a pleasure, therefore, to bring love: Handel Festival to our own community, strengthening ties and local connections and - most importantly for us - inspiring a new generation of young people to love baroque music."

The Brook Street Band will present a series of 10 events over the weekend which will include evening concerts, lunchtime and coffee concerts, talks and a masterclass.

Other festival highlights include a concert performance of Handel's Acis and Galatea with soprano Susanna Fairbairn, tenor David de Winter and bass Alex Ashworth and a concerto concert showcasing the individual talents of its members including Lisete da Silva Bull (flute), Rachel Harris (violin) and Carolyn Gibley (harpsichord).

- Tickets to the festival are available from The Brook Street Bands' website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

