City music pub finally able to reopen after securing £174,000 grant

Landladies of The Brickmakers in Norwich , from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who can now finally reopen the venue Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The landladies of The Brickmakers live music pub in Norwich are feeling elated after receiving a £174,958 share of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund, allowing them to finally reopen after seven months.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

While pubs were allowed to reopen from July, The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road remained closed as for landladies Charley South, Pam South and Emma Rose it wasn’t viable for their venue without live music.

They have now received £174,958 as part of the government’s £1.57 billion arts survival package, with £257 million allocated today to 1,385 organisations across the country.

The grant, which they applied for in August, makes it possible for the trio to hold live music events again and bring back staff, with the money covering any losses from having to operate at limited capacity.

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brickmakers is set to reopen from October 22 and while the capacity in the band area has been reduced, as everyone will need to be seated, the live music will be broadcast on screens being put up around the pub.

Charley South said: “To be honest it hasn’t really sunk in yet and we are still a bit stunned as we weren’t sure if we stood a chance.

“It means we can bring back live music sooner as we didn’t think we would be able to reopen until we could operate at full capacity, but this funding means that even if we are at a third capacity our bills are covered.

“Everyone is elated and all the bands have been messaging us saying they can’t wait to be back on stage.

“It is a huge relief as it has been horrible waking up every morning not knowing if we’ll have a business next week and it is my home as well - it is our lives and not just a job.”

They are now making sure the venue is Covid-safe, with floor markers and hand sanitiser stations, and a company is coming to deep clean and fog the venue next week.

11 venues in Norwich received £1.87 million in total, including £424,720 for Epic Studios and £293,132 for The Waterfront.