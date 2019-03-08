Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos exhibition opens at Sainsbury Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:43 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 09 April 2019

American actress Joan Crawford in Los Angeles (1959) Credit: Eve Arnold

American actress Joan Crawford in Los Angeles (1959) Credit: Eve Arnold

©Eve Arnold / Magnum Photos

A major new photography exhibition organised by Sainsbury Centre and Magnum Photos has opened to the public.

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos at the Sainsbury Centre. Credit: Andy CrouchThe Body Observed: Magnum Photos at the Sainsbury Centre. Credit: Andy Crouch

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos includes over 130 works from the 1930s to present and will explore how Magnum photographers have turned their lens to the human body, examining issues such as identity, intimacy, sexuality and ritual.

The exhibition includes well-known images such as Eve Arnold’s portraits of Hollywood icon Joan Crawford and Philippe Halsman’s Dalí Atomicus, a work selected for TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential Images of All Time in 2016.

Also included are photographs by Alec Soth from his series Niagara, an exploration of melancholy love in one of America’s best-known

honeymoon destinations and photographs from Susan Meiselas’ celebrated Carnival Strippers series.

Agata by Bieke Depoorter in Paris, France (2017)Agata by Bieke Depoorter in Paris, France (2017)

Magnum Photos was founded in 1947 by the photographers Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Rodger and David ‘Chim’ Seymour.

A cooperative, Magnum was initially established in New York but offices soon followed in London and Paris.

They are now recognised as one of the best-known photo agencies whose members include many of the world’s leading photographers.

Monserrat Pis Marcos, Sainsbury Centre Curator for The Body Observed, said: “Working with Magnum Photos has been a very formative experience.

El boteiro by Christina Garcia Rodero in Galicia, Spain (1992)El boteiro by Christina Garcia Rodero in Galicia, Spain (1992)

“It was fantastic to be able to correspond with some of the best living photographers of our day and the agency’s archive is such a treasure trove of stunning images that narrowing down the selection was quite the challenge.”

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos runs until June 30 2019 and tickets cost £13 for adults and £12 for concessions.

Half price tickets are also available for under 18s, full-time students and art fund members and are free for Sainsbury Centre members and UEA and NUA student members.

Young man with laurel over the eyes in Athens (1936) Credit: Herbert ListYoung man with laurel over the eyes in Athens (1936) Credit: Herbert List

Two Towels in Canada (2004) Credit: Alec SothTwo Towels in Canada (2004) Credit: Alec Soth

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Outdoor cinema line-up announced for Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Father describes lucky escape after car bursts into flames within seconds

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Michelle Bettles’ parents: ‘Dig deeper into our girl’s murder’

Michelle pictured age 18. Photo: Norfolk Police handout
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists