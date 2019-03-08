The Body Observed: Magnum Photos exhibition opens at Sainsbury Centre

American actress Joan Crawford in Los Angeles (1959) Credit: Eve Arnold ©Eve Arnold / Magnum Photos

A major new photography exhibition organised by Sainsbury Centre and Magnum Photos has opened to the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos at the Sainsbury Centre. Credit: Andy Crouch The Body Observed: Magnum Photos at the Sainsbury Centre. Credit: Andy Crouch

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos includes over 130 works from the 1930s to present and will explore how Magnum photographers have turned their lens to the human body, examining issues such as identity, intimacy, sexuality and ritual.

The exhibition includes well-known images such as Eve Arnold’s portraits of Hollywood icon Joan Crawford and Philippe Halsman’s Dalí Atomicus, a work selected for TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential Images of All Time in 2016.

Also included are photographs by Alec Soth from his series Niagara, an exploration of melancholy love in one of America’s best-known

honeymoon destinations and photographs from Susan Meiselas’ celebrated Carnival Strippers series.

Agata by Bieke Depoorter in Paris, France (2017) Agata by Bieke Depoorter in Paris, France (2017)

Magnum Photos was founded in 1947 by the photographers Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Rodger and David ‘Chim’ Seymour.

A cooperative, Magnum was initially established in New York but offices soon followed in London and Paris.

They are now recognised as one of the best-known photo agencies whose members include many of the world’s leading photographers.

Monserrat Pis Marcos, Sainsbury Centre Curator for The Body Observed, said: “Working with Magnum Photos has been a very formative experience.

El boteiro by Christina Garcia Rodero in Galicia, Spain (1992) El boteiro by Christina Garcia Rodero in Galicia, Spain (1992)

“It was fantastic to be able to correspond with some of the best living photographers of our day and the agency’s archive is such a treasure trove of stunning images that narrowing down the selection was quite the challenge.”

The Body Observed: Magnum Photos runs until June 30 2019 and tickets cost £13 for adults and £12 for concessions.

Half price tickets are also available for under 18s, full-time students and art fund members and are free for Sainsbury Centre members and UEA and NUA student members.

Young man with laurel over the eyes in Athens (1936) Credit: Herbert List Young man with laurel over the eyes in Athens (1936) Credit: Herbert List