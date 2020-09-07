Search

Advanced search

7 places serving amazing afternoon teas in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:13 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 07 September 2020

Afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise Bradley

Afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise Bradley

copyright: Archant 2013

Afternoon tea is a quintessentially British treat. Whether you are celebrating a birthday or you just want to feel fancy, Norwich has many afternoon teas to offer.

The Assembly House is reopening with an ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House is reopening with an ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

1. Assembly House, Theatre Street

Enjoy dainty sandwiches, fluffy scones, fresh pastries and cake, all while being inside a beautiful and historic building.

You can enjoy afternoon tea at the Assembly House from 12pm to 4.30pm every day.

Afternoon tea at The Ber Street Kitchen. Picture: Alex ElliotAfternoon tea at The Ber Street Kitchen. Picture: Alex Elliot

2. The Ber Street Kitchen, Ber Street

An independent, bespoke café which offers an afternoon tea every day between 1pm and 4pm.

The three-tiered tea has a selection of sandwiches and sweet treats such as Viennese Whirls, carrot cakes and macarons.

Staff at Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Pic: ArchantStaff at Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Pic: Archant

3. Biddy’s Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane

Biddy’s has a unique take on afternoon tea, which is all made in their Aylsham bakery, as customers can chose their own tiers.

Some of the finger sandwich choices they have for autumn 2020 include goats cheese, ham, chilli jam and Brie or vegan cheddar, apple and walnut.

Bramleys Cafe and Cakery Hellesdon Picture: Sarah BrutonBramleys Cafe and Cakery Hellesdon Picture: Sarah Bruton

4. Bramleys Cafe and Cakery, Hellesdon Hall Road

If you venture away from the city centre, you’ll find Bramleys in Hellesdon Hall Road. They use local suppliers and bakeries to bring you the freshest, highest quality food.

Their traditional afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches with your choice of filling, a sweet or savoury scone and one of the day’s cake selection.

Afternoon tea at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: The Maids Head HotelAfternoon tea at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: The Maids Head Hotel

5. Dunston Hall, Ipswich Road

You may also want to watch:

This treat is set in a beautiful four-star hotel and you can tuck into their afternoon tea every day from 12pm to 5pm.

You can treat yourself to the various savoury and sweet goodies and wash it down with a hot drink, or if you are feeling classy you can add a glass of champagne.

6. Harriets Café Tearooms, London Street

The tea rooms aim to create a nostalgic feel as the “true quality of service from yesteryear is at the centre of everything”.

There are four different afternoon tea options for you to choose from: miniature, savoury, special and a celebration afternoon tea. There is also the option to add champagne or prosecco for extra fizz.

7. Maids Head Hotel, Tombland

Their award-winning daily afternoon tea is served from 12pm to 5pm, which you can enjoy in their lounge, the WinePress Restaurant or, if the weather is nice, you can venture out into the courtyard.

You can tuck into finger sandwiches, the chef’s savouries, with freshly baked cheese and fruit scones and finally a selection of seasonal cake bites. They have Wilkinson’s loose lea tea, coffee or a glass of bubbly to wash it all down.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

‘It just went mad’: Lockdown boom for fitness instructor helping women transform their bodies

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘It was pandemonium’ - Norfolk newsagents hit hard after Extinction Rebellion protest

Dersingham News said thousands of papers were not delivered to customers after the Extinction Rebellion protest in Broxbourne. Photo: Dersingham News

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

‘It just went mad’: Lockdown boom for fitness instructor helping women transform their bodies

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘It was pandemonium’ - Norfolk newsagents hit hard after Extinction Rebellion protest

Dersingham News said thousands of papers were not delivered to customers after the Extinction Rebellion protest in Broxbourne. Photo: Dersingham News

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Building in city’s clubland gets green light to turn into flats

Plans have been approved to turn Alan Boswell Group's office on Prince of Wales Road into flats. Picture: Google

Bridge on Marriott’s Way to shut for seven weeks for £70,000 repairs

The bridge on the Marriott's Way at Lenwade will be closed for repairs. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

7 places serving amazing afternoon teas in Norwich

Afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sheffield United defender not surprised by Idah’s progression

Adam Idah made his second appearance for the Republic of Ireland against Finland on Sunday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Images