7 places serving amazing afternoon teas in Norwich

Afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise Bradley copyright: Archant 2013

Afternoon tea is a quintessentially British treat. Whether you are celebrating a birthday or you just want to feel fancy, Norwich has many afternoon teas to offer.

The Assembly House is reopening with an ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House The Assembly House is reopening with an ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

1. Assembly House, Theatre Street

Enjoy dainty sandwiches, fluffy scones, fresh pastries and cake, all while being inside a beautiful and historic building.

You can enjoy afternoon tea at the Assembly House from 12pm to 4.30pm every day.

Afternoon tea at The Ber Street Kitchen. Picture: Alex Elliot Afternoon tea at The Ber Street Kitchen. Picture: Alex Elliot

2. The Ber Street Kitchen, Ber Street

An independent, bespoke café which offers an afternoon tea every day between 1pm and 4pm.

The three-tiered tea has a selection of sandwiches and sweet treats such as Viennese Whirls, carrot cakes and macarons.

Staff at Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Pic: Archant Staff at Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Pic: Archant

3. Biddy’s Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane

Biddy’s has a unique take on afternoon tea, which is all made in their Aylsham bakery, as customers can chose their own tiers.

Some of the finger sandwich choices they have for autumn 2020 include goats cheese, ham, chilli jam and Brie or vegan cheddar, apple and walnut.

Bramleys Cafe and Cakery Hellesdon Picture: Sarah Bruton Bramleys Cafe and Cakery Hellesdon Picture: Sarah Bruton

4. Bramleys Cafe and Cakery, Hellesdon Hall Road

If you venture away from the city centre, you’ll find Bramleys in Hellesdon Hall Road. They use local suppliers and bakeries to bring you the freshest, highest quality food.

Their traditional afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches with your choice of filling, a sweet or savoury scone and one of the day’s cake selection.

Afternoon tea at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: The Maids Head Hotel Afternoon tea at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: The Maids Head Hotel

5. Dunston Hall, Ipswich Road

This treat is set in a beautiful four-star hotel and you can tuck into their afternoon tea every day from 12pm to 5pm.

You can treat yourself to the various savoury and sweet goodies and wash it down with a hot drink, or if you are feeling classy you can add a glass of champagne.

6. Harriets Café Tearooms, London Street

The tea rooms aim to create a nostalgic feel as the “true quality of service from yesteryear is at the centre of everything”.

There are four different afternoon tea options for you to choose from: miniature, savoury, special and a celebration afternoon tea. There is also the option to add champagne or prosecco for extra fizz.

7. Maids Head Hotel, Tombland

Their award-winning daily afternoon tea is served from 12pm to 5pm, which you can enjoy in their lounge, the WinePress Restaurant or, if the weather is nice, you can venture out into the courtyard.

You can tuck into finger sandwiches, the chef’s savouries, with freshly baked cheese and fruit scones and finally a selection of seasonal cake bites. They have Wilkinson’s loose lea tea, coffee or a glass of bubbly to wash it all down.