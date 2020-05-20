Search

Advanced search

Video

The Ber Street Kitchen to reopen for takeaway brunch and roasts

20 May, 2020 - 13:12
The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich will soon be doing takeaways of their brunch dishes, roasts and afternoon tea. Pictured is chef and director Wayne Chapman and his family Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich will soon be doing takeaways of their brunch dishes, roasts and afternoon tea. Pictured is chef and director Wayne Chapman and his family Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

Archant

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is launching a takeaway service of its popular brunch dishes and roast dinners so regulars don’t miss out in lockdown.

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is reopening in June for takeaways Picture: The Ber Street KitchenThe Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is reopening in June for takeaways Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

The café has gained a legion of fans since opening two years ago and customers normally have to book in advance at weekends to get a table.

But over the past two months it has instead been empty after closing due to coronavirus, but the owners and business partners Wayne Chapman, Olly Ridgen and Dean Cooper have now decided to do takeaways.

READ MORE: Eaton Park Café reopens as general store and takeaway

Chef and director of The Ber Street Kitchen Wayne Chapman will be serving the takeaways alongside wife Becky and twin sons Harry and George Picture: The Ber Street KitchenChef and director of The Ber Street Kitchen Wayne Chapman will be serving the takeaways alongside wife Becky and twin sons Harry and George Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

Starting from June 4, The Ber Street Kitchen will be open from 12pm to 3pm Thursday to Sunday and customers can call up in advance and book a collection time for brunches including a full English breakfast, smoked haddock hash and vegan hash.

There will also be meals that will just need to be heated up at home, afternoon tea, which must be ordered 24 hours in advance, and fish and chip Fridays which will be between 5pm and 9pm.

To adhere to social distancing, the queue will be marked with tape and customers can also turn up and get cakes, hot and cold drinks and items from the deli counter.

READ MORE: 5 places delivering roast dinners in Norwich during lockdown

On Sundays their roast dinners will be available for takeaway collection Picture: The Ber Street KitchenOn Sundays their roast dinners will be available for takeaway collection Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

Their roasts will be available on a Sunday, starting June 7, with options such as mustard-glazed topside of beef and roast Norfolk chicken, served with seasonal vegetables, cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Mr Chapman, chef and director at the café, said: “It is wonderful that we have built up such a good client base here and they are not our customers but our friends.

“We do a lot of vegan stuff and our food is all really fresh and people say our roasts are the best in Norwich.

“I personally feel a lot of the restrictions have been relaxed and if we are allowed to open properly on July 1, we want to show we are still here before that.”

READ MORE: 6 places delivering cocktails to your door in Norwich

Mr Chapman will be assisted in the café by wife Becky, who makes all the cakes and roasts, and twin sons George and Harry.

Pre-order by calling Becky on 07914 717484 (between 9am and 4pm daily) and see the menu on the The Ber Street Kitchen Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

People queuing for up to an hour to get into Norwich recycling centre

Long queues have been reported at Mile Cross Recycling Centre. Picture; Archant

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

People queuing for up to an hour to get into Norwich recycling centre

Long queues have been reported at Mile Cross Recycling Centre. Picture; Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Two more Starbucks stores reopen for seven days a week

Starbucks has reopened in Norwich and on the A11. Picture: Marc Betts

The Ber Street Kitchen to reopen for takeaway brunch and roasts

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich will soon be doing takeaways of their brunch dishes, roasts and afternoon tea. Pictured is chef and director Wayne Chapman and his family Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

Dancer trapped on cruise ship in Bahamas due to coronavirus back home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who were stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Norfolk’s pubs raring to reopen with marquees hired for beer gardens

Grahame Macdonald (inset left) and the team at the Cellar House are ready for a July reopening, as is Nick Attfield (inset right) and the Adnams team. Picture: Archant/WWW.JAMESBEDFORD.COM
Drive 24