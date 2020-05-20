Video

The Ber Street Kitchen to reopen for takeaway brunch and roasts

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich will soon be doing takeaways of their brunch dishes, roasts and afternoon tea. Pictured is chef and director Wayne Chapman and his family Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen Archant

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is launching a takeaway service of its popular brunch dishes and roast dinners so regulars don’t miss out in lockdown.

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is reopening in June for takeaways Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is reopening in June for takeaways Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

The café has gained a legion of fans since opening two years ago and customers normally have to book in advance at weekends to get a table.

But over the past two months it has instead been empty after closing due to coronavirus, but the owners and business partners Wayne Chapman, Olly Ridgen and Dean Cooper have now decided to do takeaways.

Chef and director of The Ber Street Kitchen Wayne Chapman will be serving the takeaways alongside wife Becky and twin sons Harry and George Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen Chef and director of The Ber Street Kitchen Wayne Chapman will be serving the takeaways alongside wife Becky and twin sons Harry and George Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

Starting from June 4, The Ber Street Kitchen will be open from 12pm to 3pm Thursday to Sunday and customers can call up in advance and book a collection time for brunches including a full English breakfast, smoked haddock hash and vegan hash.

There will also be meals that will just need to be heated up at home, afternoon tea, which must be ordered 24 hours in advance, and fish and chip Fridays which will be between 5pm and 9pm.

To adhere to social distancing, the queue will be marked with tape and customers can also turn up and get cakes, hot and cold drinks and items from the deli counter.

On Sundays their roast dinners will be available for takeaway collection Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen On Sundays their roast dinners will be available for takeaway collection Picture: The Ber Street Kitchen

Their roasts will be available on a Sunday, starting June 7, with options such as mustard-glazed topside of beef and roast Norfolk chicken, served with seasonal vegetables, cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Mr Chapman, chef and director at the café, said: “It is wonderful that we have built up such a good client base here and they are not our customers but our friends.

“We do a lot of vegan stuff and our food is all really fresh and people say our roasts are the best in Norwich.

“I personally feel a lot of the restrictions have been relaxed and if we are allowed to open properly on July 1, we want to show we are still here before that.”

Mr Chapman will be assisted in the café by wife Becky, who makes all the cakes and roasts, and twin sons George and Harry.

Pre-order by calling Becky on 07914 717484 (between 9am and 4pm daily) and see the menu on the The Ber Street Kitchen Facebook page.