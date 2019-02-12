Norwich woman ‘looking for the fairytale’ on new series of The Bachelor UK

Reanne Brown in The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5 Archant

An actress and model from Norwich is one of the contestants looking for love on the new series of The Bachelor UK.

The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5 The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5

The UK version of the show, which first started in America in 2002, has previously featured a male celebrity including Charlotte Church’s ex Gavin Henson and Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews.

This time around, the man will not be famous and is Alex Marks, aged 31, who was raised in Kent and owns a personal training studio in south London.

He is a giant 6ft 6in and his studio also specialises in fitness for pregnant and post-natal mothers.

Actress and model Reanne has studied musical theatre and performed for the last ten years over the world including Disney cruise ships where she met her ex-husband and she moved to Orlando in Florida for him in 2014.

Unfortunately the couple split in 2016 and in early 2018 she moved back to Norwich to be closer to her family but she still has residency in the states.

She also loves animals and has a dog called Boomer who she rescued in America.

Miss Brown has also worked in Universal Studios as Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo, appeared in TV commercials and has been an extra on Made in Chelsea.

She is hoping to find true love on the show which is hosted by former The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright and was filmed in South Africa.

Miss Brown said: “I haven’t met anyone since my ex-husband who has ever made me feel the way he did.

“I’m a hopeless romantic who is looking for the fairytale.

“I believe in old school romance and I particularly like guys who are funny.

“I’m hoping to find love on the show and make friends with the girls and memories to last forever.

“If anyone sees me around Norwich make sure they say hello.”

The Bachelor UK starts on March 4 2019 on Channel 5.