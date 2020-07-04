Search

The Assembly House to reopen with ice cream-inspired afternoon tea

04 July, 2020 - 09:00
Award-winning pastry chef Mark Mitson with the Assembly House's ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

Award-winning pastry chef Mark Mitson with the Assembly House's ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

The Assembly House in Norwich has launched a themed afternoon tea to celebrate their reopening and it will leave you screaming for ice cream.

The Assembly House is reopening with an ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House is reopening with an ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

The Theatre Street venue closed ahead of government advice on March 17 and is now gearing up to reopen on Wednesday, July 8 for breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea.

To mark the occasion they will be doing one of their popular themed teas, which will be ice cream-inspired and take its flavours from summer favourites such as mint chocolate chip and raspberry ripple.

The new tea, which is available seven days a week from July 8 from 12pm to 4pm, can be adapted for gluten free, vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free diners with 24 hours notice and a smaller size children’s version will be available.

It comes with a selection of finger sandwiches, scones, savouries, such as sausage rolls and Parmesan and pistachio shortbread, and sweet treats including a mint chocolate chip gateau opera, knickerbocker glory-inspired shot and an ice cream cookie sandwich.

Knickerbocker glory-inspired shots in the afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseKnickerbocker glory-inspired shots in the afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

READ MORE: Have Narnia afternoon tea in an igloo in Norwich this Christmas

It is also available to takeaway and customers will be able to book the tea online and collect on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from July 10.

Those that dine-in will be able to buy American diner-style coke floats and rum and coke floats.

Chef director Richard Hughes said: “The Assembly House has a huge amount of space indoors and outdoors which enables us to implement social distancing without it impacting the dining experience.

The mint chocolate chip gateau opera in the afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe mint chocolate chip gateau opera in the afternoon tea Picture: Steve Adams for The Assembly House

READ MORE: Kofra opens new coffee shop in NR3

“Our customers are incredible and very loyal – we were touched by their support during lockdown and hope that everyone in Norfolk will continue to love their local independents.”

They are also reopening their bedrooms and there is a new room service menu available where staff knock and leave food outside the door.

There will be a one-way system in the restaurant, with reduced seating, and there will also be sanitiser points across the building.

Afternoon Tea costs £22.95 for one, £45 for two and children’s afternoon teas costs £12.95.

Bookings can be made by visiting assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk and clicking ‘book a table’ or calling 01603 626402.

