Search

Advanced search

Have Narnia afternoon tea in an igloo in Norwich this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:57 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 17 June 2020

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas with a private igloor available to hire Picture: The Assembly House

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas with a private igloor available to hire Picture: The Assembly House

Archant

Step into the wardrobe and immerse yourself in Narnia this Christmas at a new afternoon tea launching at The Assembly House in Norwich with a private igloo available to hire.

The Narnia-themed afternoon tea coming to The Assembly House Picture: The Assembly HouseThe Narnia-themed afternoon tea coming to The Assembly House Picture: The Assembly House

The Assembly House, in Theatre Street, has unveiled its festive plans and it will include a licensed Narnia-themed afternoon tea inspired by C.S Lewis’ novels.

The tea, designed by award-winning pastry chef Mark Mitson, will be available from November 12 to January 3 and will include a range of finger sandwiches, a finger roll of roasted Norfolk turkey with sage and onion stuffing and cranberry, a sausage roll, sweet and savoury scones and a three-cheese toastie.

There will also be a plate of themed cakes, with a White Witch Gateau Opera with Turkish Delight icing, a frozen toadstool macaron, Jardis’ Ice Wand, a faun gingerbread cupcake and a snowy Black Forest shot.

READ MORE: Street food market to relaunch Norwich pub as steakhouse

Along with afternoon tea, they are also offering an Apres-Ski menu which includes chocolate fondue Picture: The Assembly HouseAlong with afternoon tea, they are also offering an Apres-Ski menu which includes chocolate fondue Picture: The Assembly House

It can be adapted for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free diners and there will be a range of hot chocolates, cocktails and mocktails too.

From November 7 to January 20, they will also be doing an Après-Ski menu which includes sausage rolls, cheese fondue, charcuterie meats, including pigs in blankets and chocolate fondue.

For those that want an even more magical experience, there will be the option of hiring a private igloo at the front of the historic venue which is heated with its own sound system and seats eight to 12 people.

READ MORE: It is one of the top-rated restaurants in Norwich - but how good is its takeaway?

The cheese fondue which is part of the Apres-Ski menu Picture: The Assembly HouseThe cheese fondue which is part of the Apres-Ski menu Picture: The Assembly House

Richard Hughes, director at The Assembly House, said: “We are fully aware of what a difficult year 2020 has been – The Assembly House itself is still awaiting news of when it can reopen – but we are hopeful that at Christmas we will be able to offer a magical escape.

“Any plans we have made can be adapted to include whatever social distancing advice we are given by the government.”

The Assembly House Igloo will be open from November 7 to January 20 and you can book at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk/christmas or call 01603 626402 with a deposit required - this will be refunded if The Assembly House’s Christmas plans are unable to go ahead due to coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hanley injury blow for Canaries ahead of restart

Norwich captain Grant Hanley is understood to have injured his hamstring Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Street food market to relaunch Norwich pub as steakhouse

Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich is set to launch as a steakhouse at an upcoming street food market Picture: Supplied

‘People are walking away’: chip shop owner says sinkhole is hitting trade

Chish and Fips on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Hardeep Kaur

Out of control dogs kill three cygnets on Norfolk nature reserve

Three mute swan cygnets, like these ones at Strumpshaw Fen, were killed by dogs at Thorpe Marshes. Pic: Patrick Hannant.

Klose thanks City fans for support during ‘difficult period’ ahead of Saints clash

Timm Klose has been out of action for Norwich City since August because of a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24