Have Narnia afternoon tea in an igloo in Norwich this Christmas

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas with a private igloor available to hire

Step into the wardrobe and immerse yourself in Narnia this Christmas at a new afternoon tea launching at The Assembly House in Norwich with a private igloo available to hire.

The Narnia-themed afternoon tea coming to The Assembly House

The Assembly House, in Theatre Street, has unveiled its festive plans and it will include a licensed Narnia-themed afternoon tea inspired by C.S Lewis’ novels.

The tea, designed by award-winning pastry chef Mark Mitson, will be available from November 12 to January 3 and will include a range of finger sandwiches, a finger roll of roasted Norfolk turkey with sage and onion stuffing and cranberry, a sausage roll, sweet and savoury scones and a three-cheese toastie.

There will also be a plate of themed cakes, with a White Witch Gateau Opera with Turkish Delight icing, a frozen toadstool macaron, Jardis’ Ice Wand, a faun gingerbread cupcake and a snowy Black Forest shot.

Along with afternoon tea, they are also offering an Apres-Ski menu which includes chocolate fondue

It can be adapted for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free diners and there will be a range of hot chocolates, cocktails and mocktails too.

From November 7 to January 20, they will also be doing an Après-Ski menu which includes sausage rolls, cheese fondue, charcuterie meats, including pigs in blankets and chocolate fondue.

For those that want an even more magical experience, there will be the option of hiring a private igloo at the front of the historic venue which is heated with its own sound system and seats eight to 12 people.

The cheese fondue which is part of the Apres-Ski menu

Richard Hughes, director at The Assembly House, said: “We are fully aware of what a difficult year 2020 has been – The Assembly House itself is still awaiting news of when it can reopen – but we are hopeful that at Christmas we will be able to offer a magical escape.

“Any plans we have made can be adapted to include whatever social distancing advice we are given by the government.”

The Assembly House Igloo will be open from November 7 to January 20 and you can book at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk/christmas or call 01603 626402 with a deposit required - this will be refunded if The Assembly House’s Christmas plans are unable to go ahead due to coronavirus.