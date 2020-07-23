‘Cakeaway’ afternoon tea launches in Norwich

The Assembly House in Norwich has launched a 'cakeaway' version of its ice cream-inspired afternoon tea Picture: www.assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk Archant

Diners can tuck into tasty sandwiches and sweet treats at home or in the park as The Assembly House in Norwich has launched a takeaway version of its award-winning afternoon tea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'cakeaway' is available to collect from Wednesdays to Sundays between 10.30am and 3.30pm Picture: www.assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk The 'cakeaway' is available to collect from Wednesdays to Sundays between 10.30am and 3.30pm Picture: www.assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk

The venue, based in Theatre Street, is now running a ‘cakeaway’ service of its ice cream themed afternoon tea and it is available to collect from Wednesdays to Sundays.

It has been designed by head of pastry Mark Mitson and includes sandwiches, savouries, scones, cakes and even a packet of Assembly House blend loose leaf tea.

The sweet treats, which are inspired by ice cream flavours, are Neapolitan macarons, a mint chocolate chip Gateau Opera, a Knickerbocker Glory-inspired shot and a raspberry ripple filled soft hazelnut biscuit ‘ice cream’ sandwich.

READ MORE: 13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

The ice cream afternoon tea takes inspiration from summer flavours Picture: www.assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk The ice cream afternoon tea takes inspiration from summer flavours Picture: www.assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk

There is also a new line-up of savouries which are a sausage roll, coronation chicken bridge roll with mango chutney and coconut, Mark Mitson’s Parmesan and pistachio shortbread and a cream cheese and smoked paprika muffin.

The tea can be adapted for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free diners and a smaller size children’s version is also available.

Chef director Richard Hughes said: “Takeaway tea has been on our ‘to do’ list for years, but lockdown gave us the opportunity to make it a reality.

“We have been blown away by the popularity since we opened up the service and have already sent out hundreds of cakeaway teas.

READ MORE: Smash-hit musical Waitress is coming to Norwich

“While The Assembly House prides itself on service and glamour, this is a way to enjoy our tea at home or as a picnic.

“We have worked hard to create a tea which is portable and beautifully boxed. People are buying them for celebrations, presents or just as a delicious treat.”

You can order up to 9pm the evening before your desired collection day, with 10-minute slots between 10.30am and 3.30pm, and all payments are taken at the time of ordering.

Cakeaway can be booked up to a week in advance and pick-up slots have been designed to take social distancing into consideration.

The tea costs £20pp and to book visit assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk/cakeaway or call 01603 626402.