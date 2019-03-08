Ten Tonnes review: This was almost definitely the last time we see him on a relatively small stage

Ten Tonnes perfoming at The Waterfront Studio in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Paul Jones

Ethan Barnett, aka Ten Tonnes, played to a packed Waterfront Studio on Tuesday 14 May, fresh from the release of his 2019 self-titled debut album.

Already receiving large amounts of mainstream airplay across the UK, there was a lot of hype building up to the gig. And well deserved too, as two of his recent releases, 'Cracks Between' and 'Better Than Me' are bonafide hits, as proven by decent sing-a-longs by the lively Tuesday evening crowd. The phrase 'Summertime Anthem' has been written about them plenty by music journalists.

First up were support band Only the Poets, a decent young four piece from Reading who also supported Coasts on their farewell tour last year. They seemed a good fit for the evening, given the younger crowd and their catchy indie-pop sound. I like to see plenty of people in early to enjoy the support acts, you never know which ones will go on to have big success. In the last year alone I've seen Fontaines D.C. and Slowthai as support artists at The Waterfront, shortly before their big commercial successes.

Ten Tonnes and his band gave us the customary thirty minute wait before entering the stage and launching straight into 'Born to Lose', then the aforementioned 'Cracks Between'. He moved through his one hour, thirteen song set at a decent pace, pausing between songs to give some well rehearsed chat, asking the crowd to sing along at certain points. His biggest hit so far, 'Better Than Me' was left for the penultimate song, before ending on 'Lucy'. Radio friendly, indie pop at its best.

I saw him play the previous weekend at Hit the North Festival in Newcastle where I enjoyed his engaging, laid back approach, bordering on nonchalance, which serves him well. He has the confidence and the songs to move up a few levels and this was almost definitely the last time we see him on a relatively small stage. The starry eyed girls firmly holding their spots in front of the stage suggest a bright future beckons for the well connected young lad from Hertfordshire.

I've once again must applaud The Waterfront team for putting on an excellent night of midweek music. The upstairs studio was near sold out, as was downstairs for the superb band Fat White Family, finally exploding onto the rock scene. They and Ten Tonnes are both getting plenty of media attention and airplay, with decent streaming numbers. Great to see them both pass through Norwich before the outdoor festival season kicks off- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram