Local band Telling Truths to celebrate EP release with headline Norwich gig

06 February, 2019 - 12:51
Local alternative rock band Telling Truths. Photo: Courtesy of Telling Truths

Local alternative rock band Telling Truths. Photo: Courtesy of Telling Truths

Courtesy of Telling Truths

A new local alternative rock band have sprung onto the scene and are all set for their EP release show in Norwich.

Local alternative rock band Telling Truths' new EP In My Mind. Photo: Courtesy of Telling TruthsLocal alternative rock band Telling Truths' new EP In My Mind. Photo: Courtesy of Telling Truths

With a brand new EP ready for release, the band (from Norwich and Lowestoft) will be celebrating this with a headline gig at The Waterfront Studio in Norwich on March 2.

Copies of the new EP In My Mind will be available at the show with a digital release due shortly afterwards on March 9.

Telling Truths have had a few notable achievements already since forming in late 2017.

The band released their debut EP Desires & Visions last year, released a music video for Cover Your Tracks, played gigs at venues across the city and were interviewed by BBC Introducing Norfolk.

Influences have been drawn from the likes of You Me At Six, Don Broco, PVRIS and Marmozets to create the driving alternative rock sound that they have today.

Support on the night will come from local Norwich bands Blood Like Honey and Shadowboxer as well as Peterborough based Idolising Nova.

• Tickets to their show on March 2 at The Waterfront Studio are available for £6 advance from the Norwich Box Office website

• Tickets holders who are 18+ will also get free entry to The Waterfront’s club night Meltdown after the gig

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Kyal Balfour was jailed for 2 years 6 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

