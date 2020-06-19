Video

9 Norwich pubs offering takeaway draught beer

The Black Horse in Earlham Road is one of the Norwich pubs offering takeaway draught beer Picture: The Black Horse Archant

With live sport restarting and barbecue season in full swing, here are some of the best places in Norwich to get takeaway draught beer to enjoy at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Belgian Monk is offering its Ter Dolen Kriek cherry beer on draught or in bottles Picture: The Belgian Monk The Belgian Monk is offering its Ter Dolen Kriek cherry beer on draught or in bottles Picture: The Belgian Monk

1. The Belgian Monk, Pottergate

The Belgian Monk are offering one or two pint cartons of their fresh draught beer, including Petrus Blond and their popular Ter Dolen Kriek sweet cherry beer which is also available in bottles. They are open for collections on Fridays and Saturdays between 3pm and 8pm, with food on offer including mussels and burgers too, and other days by arrangement. They also run a delivery service across Norfolk - call 07501 504848 or email belgianmonknch@aol.com for details.

The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

2. The Black Horse, Earlham Road

The Black Horse offers takeaways every Friday and Saturday from 4pm until 8pm with a range of lagers and ciders in two, three or four pint containers. Accompany your beers with some tasty food as they are joined by Fupburger on Friday night and on Saturday a new weekly street food festival takes place in the car park, with the vendors changing each week.

Landlord Colin Keatley celebrates The Fat Cat Pub being awarded beer pub of the year in The Good Pub Guide Picture: ANTONY KELLY Landlord Colin Keatley celebrates The Fat Cat Pub being awarded beer pub of the year in The Good Pub Guide Picture: ANTONY KELLY

3. The Fat Cat Pub, West End Street

Named the beer pub of the year in The Good Pub Guide 2020 for the tenth time, The Fat Cat offers guests beers from around the country along with ales from their award-winning brewery in Lawson Road. During lockdown, they have around 12 real ales and eight ciders available from a hatch and are open 3pm to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 1pm to 5pm on Sundays.

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap puts its list of daily beers available to takeaway on a blackboard Picture: The Fat Cat Brewery Tap The Fat Cat Brewery Tap puts its list of daily beers available to takeaway on a blackboard Picture: The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

4. The Fat Cat Brewery Tap, Lawson Road

They are running a takeaway beer service, which includes cask, keg, bottled and canned beer and ciders, from Wednesday to Friday 4pm to 7pm, Saturday 1pm to 6pm and Sunday 1pm to 5pm. All the beers available that day will be written on a blackboard and it is contactless payment only with customers asked to use the rear entrance via the car park and there will be a table outside. While it has been temporarily shut, the brewery has also undergone a revamp and it has been redecorated inside with new furniture.

The Fat Cat and Canary in Thorpe Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams The Fat Cat and Canary in Thorpe Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

5. The Fat Cat and Canary, Thorpe Road

For those living in NR1, head to The Fat Cat and Canary to stock up on draught beer from 4pm until 7pm daily. Alongside beer from the brewery, there are also options such as a plum porter, Earl Grey IPA and milk stout which are all collected from ‘the cat flap’.

Redwell Brewing in Trowse who are doing takeaways Picture: Sonya Duncan Redwell Brewing in Trowse who are doing takeaways Picture: Sonya Duncan

6. Redwell Brewing, The Arches

Redwell Brewing in Trowse, on the outskirts of the city, opens up its taproom from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 6pm Friday and 12pm to 6pm on Saturday. All their beers, including their extra pale ale and Norwich pilsner, are available on tap or in cans and are also vegan and gluten-free.

The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury

7. The Artichoke, Magdalen Road

The Artichoke are offering cask and keg takeouts in two or four pints, with customers required to bring their own containers, alongside bottles and cans and the full list is on their Facebook page. They are open 12pm to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 3pm on Sundays and they have also created a ‘Pub in a Box’ with five beers and snacks including crisps and nuts.

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps

8. The Plasterers Arms, Cowgate

The Plasterers Arms are offering four beers on cask and keg daily, alongside a huge range of bottles and cans from the fridge with the selection posted on their Facebook page. They are currently open 4pm to 7pm Monday to Friday, 1pm to 7pm Saturday and 1pm to 6pm Sunday.

You can order for collection or delivery through the BrewDog Now website or app Picture: BrewDog You can order for collection or delivery through the BrewDog Now website or app Picture: BrewDog

9. Brewdog, Queen Street

BrewDog in Norwich is making sure customers don’t miss out on fresh beer this summer by delivering drink straight from their taps. The bar chain and brewery is delivering soft drinks, glassware, cans and draught beers, including Clockwork Tangerine and their signature Punk IPA, through their new app BrewDog Now. They can also be collected along with food such as burgers, fries and wings and plenty of vegan options.