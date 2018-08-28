Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Video

You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:33 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 22 November 2018

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Enjoy a full Christmas dinner at your desk as a Norwich eatery is selling a takeaway version.

Urban Munch, located in Castle Meadow, has brought back its popular Christmas dinner for 2018 which includes roasted turkey breast, stuffing, roast potatoes, braised onions, gravy and homemade cranberry sauce.

Owner Matthew Kemp has been selling it every Christmas since he opened the shop ten years ago and has put it on even earlier this year due to demand.

Mr Kemp said: “I do the dinner because my customers bug me to do it all year long and ask when it is going to start so I end up putting it on earlier and earlier to give them something to look forward to.”

The shop sells roast dinners and baguettes throughout the year and during the Christmas period he gets up at 5am every morning to make sure the turkey is ready for 11am.

Urban Munch Credit: Louisa BaldwinUrban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

“The main reason I’ve lasted so long is the quality of the food and I do things no one else does and it means a lot of hard work.

“Lots of people are looking for the easier option but my method is the hard way but it shows in the end result and that is why I have a huge amount of regular customers.”

Elsewhere in Norfolk, The Crown Inn in Gayton, near King’s Lynn, recently launched a Sunday roast takeaway service with a choice of pork, beef chicken or a combination of all three.

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa BaldwinUrban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Christmas dinner at Urban Munch Credit: Louisa BaldwinChristmas dinner at Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Police hunt woman who supplied cocaine after she failed to appear at court

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide