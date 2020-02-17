Search

Advanced search

Suzi Ruffell review: an incredibly likeable presence on stage

PUBLISHED: 11:42 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 17 February 2020

James Goffin

Suzi Ruffell. Picture: Aemen Sukkar

Suzi Ruffell. Picture: Aemen Sukkar

Aemen Sukkar

Despite being in the midst of planning her wedding Suzi Ruffell decided to spend Valentine's weekend in Norwich, with two sell-out shows.

That mutual devotion was well met, with Ruffell delivering a warmly funny and engaging set which dealt with family, relationships and the perils of a neighbourhood WhatsApp group.

You may also want to watch:

Another main routine described her visit to New York Pride with fellow comedian and podcast buddy Tom Allen, her over-indulgence, and a realisation of parental wisdom.

The sharpest material, though, focused on the absurd arrangements of a smear test - a very personal story which she told with honesty and a fantastic eye for comedy detail.

Her delivery also really came alive in this segment, with a pace that contrasted with the more conversational style of the rest of the material and showed her ability to really hold an audience.

Suzi Ruffell is an incredibly likeable presence on stage, simultaneously self-deprecating and impressive and has some great material. With a more consistent pace and a denser set, her rising star should continue to soar.

Most Read

School dance group in Norfolk to Love Island fame: Caroline Flack’s rise to stardom

Caroline Flack on a visit back to Wayland High School in Watton in 2008, on her way to winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and as presenter of Love Island. Pictures: Sonya Duncan/BBC/ITV

Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

See inside £750,000 Norwich property currently used as Airbnb

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince

Most Read

School dance group in Norfolk to Love Island fame: Caroline Flack’s rise to stardom

Caroline Flack on a visit back to Wayland High School in Watton in 2008, on her way to winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and as presenter of Love Island. Pictures: Sonya Duncan/BBC/ITV

Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

See inside £750,000 Norwich property currently used as Airbnb

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy’s Premier League debate

Josip Drmic made a late cameo in Norwich City's Premier League 1-0 defeat to Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Student, 25, died while skiing in French Alps

The Alps, Val d'Isere, France. Wymondham man William Lawes died while skiing in the Alps. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Maartje van Caspel

Man charged with murder of estranged wife appears in court

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Protests as councillors meet to set council tax

Dozens of people turned up to the DNNG protest at Norfolk County Council to protest against benefit cuts for disabled people. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Chris Goreham: Reds display demonstrated why no-one is giving up on City just yet

Christoph Zimmermann organises the City backline against Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24