Suzi Ruffell review: an incredibly likeable presence on stage

Suzi Ruffell. Picture: Aemen Sukkar Aemen Sukkar

Despite being in the midst of planning her wedding Suzi Ruffell decided to spend Valentine's weekend in Norwich, with two sell-out shows.

That mutual devotion was well met, with Ruffell delivering a warmly funny and engaging set which dealt with family, relationships and the perils of a neighbourhood WhatsApp group.

Another main routine described her visit to New York Pride with fellow comedian and podcast buddy Tom Allen, her over-indulgence, and a realisation of parental wisdom.

The sharpest material, though, focused on the absurd arrangements of a smear test - a very personal story which she told with honesty and a fantastic eye for comedy detail.

Her delivery also really came alive in this segment, with a pace that contrasted with the more conversational style of the rest of the material and showed her ability to really hold an audience.

Suzi Ruffell is an incredibly likeable presence on stage, simultaneously self-deprecating and impressive and has some great material. With a more consistent pace and a denser set, her rising star should continue to soar.