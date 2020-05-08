Search

Advanced search

5 places delivering roast dinners in Norwich during lockdown

08 May, 2020 - 08:00
These Norwich places are delivering roast dinners during coronavirus lockdown, including OffSeasons Norwich (pictured) Credit: Bobby Harrison

These Norwich places are delivering roast dinners during coronavirus lockdown, including OffSeasons Norwich (pictured) Credit: Bobby Harrison

Archant

Nothing says Sunday like a roast dinner and these places are making sure Norwich residents don’t miss out on the national dish during lockdown.

Enjoy a Sunday roast from Gonzo's Tea Room at home Picture: Gonzo's Tea RoomEnjoy a Sunday roast from Gonzo's Tea Room at home Picture: Gonzo's Tea Room

1. Gonzo’s Tea Room

Price: £16pp for two courses, £3 delivery in Norwich

How to order: Call 01603 473763 or message on the ‘Gonzo’s Tea Room’ Facebook page

It has a reputation as one the city’s best hangouts and now Gonzo’s is running a delivery service on Sundays of its famous roasts with a choice of slow-cooked beef brisket, roast collar of pork or a veggie nut roast, with a vegan option available on request.

There is also a choice of desserts each week, which has included a chocolate brownie, Bakewell tart and sticky toffee pudding in the past.

OffSeasons Norwich offer a hot delivery service up to NR8 and chilled meals, ready to be heated, further afield Credit: Bobby HarrisonOffSeasons Norwich offer a hot delivery service up to NR8 and chilled meals, ready to be heated, further afield Credit: Bobby Harrison

2. OffSeasons Norwich

Price: £10.95 each or go large for an extra £2, £2 delivery or free for orders over £25

How to order: See the full menu on the ‘OffSeasons Norwich’ Facebook page and message them to order or call 07539 393445, hot delivery NR1 to NR8 with two-hour slots between 12pm and 8pm on Sunday and chilled delivery NR9, NR10, NR12, NR13, NR14, NR18 between 8.30am and 10.30am on Sunday (pre-order both by Saturday morning latest)

OffSeasons delivers hearty roasts to your door with a choice of meats, which are a roasted shoulder of pork, tarragon butter chicken and topside of beef at the moment, every Sunday.

There is also a vegetarian mushroom wellington, vegan herb-crusted cauliflower and all meals come with garlic and rosemary roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, braised red cabbage, roasted parsnips, carrots and onions, cabbage and peas.

A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Giant Yorkie Roast Co.A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

3. Big Yorkie Roast Co.

Price: Meals cost £12.50 each for adults, £10 for OAPs and £7.50 for children and there is a minimum spend of £12.50, free delivery in a 10 mile radius of Norwich city centre, 10pc off for NHS staff

How to order: Email giantyorkieuk@gmail.com or call 07824 552221 and view the full menu onthe ‘Giant Yorkie Roast Co.’ Facebook page, order by Wednesday at 6pm for delivery before midday on Sunday

Sundays just got a little batter thanks to a new delivery service which sees a full roast dinner put inside a giant Yorkshire pudding, with a choice of beef, pork belly, Norfolk turkey or a vegan root vegetable and beetroot pastry crown.

This is served with crispy rosemary and garlic roast potatoes, seasonal green vegetables, roasted baby carrots, sticky red cabbage, gravy and a choice of cranberry, apple or horseradish sauce and is delivered cold with a 15-minute warm-up guide.

The Green Man in Rackheath is delivering Sunday carveries through Just Eat Picture: The Green ManThe Green Man in Rackheath is delivering Sunday carveries through Just Eat Picture: The Green Man

4. The Green Man

Price: £9.49pp

How to order: Go on the Just Eat website or app and enter your postcode

A popular family restaurant in Rackheath which is delivering tasty carveries across the city every Sunday, with a choice of rump beef, pork, turkey, chicken, gammon or nut roast served with all the trimmings.

They also deliver a range of burgers, pizzas, seafood dishes and jumbo hotdogs alongside milkshakes, beer and wine.

The Cottage in Thorpe St Andrew have roasts available for delivery and collection Picture: The CottageThe Cottage in Thorpe St Andrew have roasts available for delivery and collection Picture: The Cottage

5. The Cottage

Price: £10.95pp, delivery only in NR7 postcode and Thorpe End which is free, collection available

How to order: Open Wednesday to Sunday, see the full menu on the ‘Thorpe Cottage’ Facebook page and call 01603 433444 to order. Deliveries will be made from 12pm to 2.30pm Wednesday to Saturday and 12pm to 3pm Sundays (order by 1.30pm for same-day delivery), there is a collection service from 5pm to 7pm Thursday to Sunday

Located in Thunder Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, The Cottage is offering a roast of the day served with mashed and roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

They also running a collection service from Thursday to Sunday evenings, with advance orders only, and other items on the menu include lasagne, curry of the day and filled jacket potatoes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Loving farewell paid to Norwich boy, 16, after sudden death

Mourners attended a socially-distanced funeral for Blake Hale. Picture: Archant/Wroxham FC

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Loving farewell paid to Norwich boy, 16, after sudden death

Mourners attended a socially-distanced funeral for Blake Hale. Picture: Archant/Wroxham FC

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

How Norwich gas workers kept city’s supply flowing as wartime bombing destroyed 100 mans

The Crown Pub on St Benedicts Street , April 1942 Picture:Archant Library

The last supermoon of 2020 in photos

Last nights Flower Moon photo: Fred Chapman

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari to raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant
Drive 24