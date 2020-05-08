5 places delivering roast dinners in Norwich during lockdown

These Norwich places are delivering roast dinners during coronavirus lockdown, including OffSeasons Norwich (pictured) Credit: Bobby Harrison Archant

Nothing says Sunday like a roast dinner and these places are making sure Norwich residents don’t miss out on the national dish during lockdown.

Enjoy a Sunday roast from Gonzo's Tea Room at home Picture: Gonzo's Tea Room Enjoy a Sunday roast from Gonzo's Tea Room at home Picture: Gonzo's Tea Room

1. Gonzo’s Tea Room

Price: £16pp for two courses, £3 delivery in Norwich

How to order: Call 01603 473763 or message on the ‘Gonzo’s Tea Room’ Facebook page

It has a reputation as one the city’s best hangouts and now Gonzo’s is running a delivery service on Sundays of its famous roasts with a choice of slow-cooked beef brisket, roast collar of pork or a veggie nut roast, with a vegan option available on request.

There is also a choice of desserts each week, which has included a chocolate brownie, Bakewell tart and sticky toffee pudding in the past.

OffSeasons Norwich offer a hot delivery service up to NR8 and chilled meals, ready to be heated, further afield Credit: Bobby Harrison OffSeasons Norwich offer a hot delivery service up to NR8 and chilled meals, ready to be heated, further afield Credit: Bobby Harrison

2. OffSeasons Norwich

Price: £10.95 each or go large for an extra £2, £2 delivery or free for orders over £25

How to order: See the full menu on the ‘OffSeasons Norwich’ Facebook page and message them to order or call 07539 393445, hot delivery NR1 to NR8 with two-hour slots between 12pm and 8pm on Sunday and chilled delivery NR9, NR10, NR12, NR13, NR14, NR18 between 8.30am and 10.30am on Sunday (pre-order both by Saturday morning latest)

OffSeasons delivers hearty roasts to your door with a choice of meats, which are a roasted shoulder of pork, tarragon butter chicken and topside of beef at the moment, every Sunday.

There is also a vegetarian mushroom wellington, vegan herb-crusted cauliflower and all meals come with garlic and rosemary roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, braised red cabbage, roasted parsnips, carrots and onions, cabbage and peas.

A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Giant Yorkie Roast Co. A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

3. Big Yorkie Roast Co.

Price: Meals cost £12.50 each for adults, £10 for OAPs and £7.50 for children and there is a minimum spend of £12.50, free delivery in a 10 mile radius of Norwich city centre, 10pc off for NHS staff

How to order: Email giantyorkieuk@gmail.com or call 07824 552221 and view the full menu onthe ‘Giant Yorkie Roast Co.’ Facebook page, order by Wednesday at 6pm for delivery before midday on Sunday

Sundays just got a little batter thanks to a new delivery service which sees a full roast dinner put inside a giant Yorkshire pudding, with a choice of beef, pork belly, Norfolk turkey or a vegan root vegetable and beetroot pastry crown.

This is served with crispy rosemary and garlic roast potatoes, seasonal green vegetables, roasted baby carrots, sticky red cabbage, gravy and a choice of cranberry, apple or horseradish sauce and is delivered cold with a 15-minute warm-up guide.

The Green Man in Rackheath is delivering Sunday carveries through Just Eat Picture: The Green Man The Green Man in Rackheath is delivering Sunday carveries through Just Eat Picture: The Green Man

4. The Green Man

Price: £9.49pp

How to order: Go on the Just Eat website or app and enter your postcode

A popular family restaurant in Rackheath which is delivering tasty carveries across the city every Sunday, with a choice of rump beef, pork, turkey, chicken, gammon or nut roast served with all the trimmings.

They also deliver a range of burgers, pizzas, seafood dishes and jumbo hotdogs alongside milkshakes, beer and wine.

The Cottage in Thorpe St Andrew have roasts available for delivery and collection Picture: The Cottage The Cottage in Thorpe St Andrew have roasts available for delivery and collection Picture: The Cottage

5. The Cottage

Price: £10.95pp, delivery only in NR7 postcode and Thorpe End which is free, collection available

How to order: Open Wednesday to Sunday, see the full menu on the ‘Thorpe Cottage’ Facebook page and call 01603 433444 to order. Deliveries will be made from 12pm to 2.30pm Wednesday to Saturday and 12pm to 3pm Sundays (order by 1.30pm for same-day delivery), there is a collection service from 5pm to 7pm Thursday to Sunday

Located in Thunder Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, The Cottage is offering a roast of the day served with mashed and roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

They also running a collection service from Thursday to Sunday evenings, with advance orders only, and other items on the menu include lasagne, curry of the day and filled jacket potatoes.