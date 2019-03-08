Live music nights return to Cinema City over the summer

Cinema City in Norwich are set to once again host a series of live acoustic nights in their courtyard over the summer.

The events have been taking place since April 2010 and are coordinated by local songwriter and musician Iain Lowery.

Jenny Allison, Cinema City's Marketing Manager, said: "We've had some great Original Soundtrack (OST) nights at Cinema City over the years."

"It always showcases amazing local artists, whether they're seasoned musicians or those taking their first steps into performing live, it never fails to highlight the hot-bed of talent in our city."

"Some of my favourite nights include Birds of Hell, Wooden Arms and Let's Eat Grandma, all performing stripped down acoustic sets. The 2019 line-ups promise to be equally as memorable".

The events will take place at 8pm on alternate Tuesday's, starting on May 28, throughout the summer.

Line up so far...

May 28 - Ben C Winn + Joey Herzfeld + Monkiboy

June 11 - Mari Joyce + Andrew Taylor + TBC

June 25 - Alfie Carpenter + Milly Hirst + Al Southgate

July 9 - Gladboy + Ginny Dix + Phoebe Troup

July 23 - TBC + The Howtocuredyslexia Band + TBC

August 6 - Alex Carson + True Adventures + TBC

August 20 - Fresh Flowers + TBC

September 3 - Acts TBA

