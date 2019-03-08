Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Live music nights return to Cinema City over the summer

PUBLISHED: 12:44 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 23 May 2019

Original Soundtrack live music events to return to Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Cinema City

Original Soundtrack live music events to return to Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Cinema City

Supplied by Cinema City

Cinema City in Norwich are set to once again host a series of live acoustic nights in their courtyard over the summer.

The events have been taking place since April 2010 and are coordinated by local songwriter and musician Iain Lowery.

Jenny Allison, Cinema City's Marketing Manager, said: "We've had some great Original Soundtrack (OST) nights at Cinema City over the years."

"It always showcases amazing local artists, whether they're seasoned musicians or those taking their first steps into performing live, it never fails to highlight the hot-bed of talent in our city."

"Some of my favourite nights include Birds of Hell, Wooden Arms and Let's Eat Grandma, all performing stripped down acoustic sets. The 2019 line-ups promise to be equally as memorable".

The events will take place at 8pm on alternate Tuesday's, starting on May 28, throughout the summer.

Line up so far...

You may also want to watch:

May 28 - Ben C Winn + Joey Herzfeld + Monkiboy

June 11 - Mari Joyce + Andrew Taylor + TBC

June 25 - Alfie Carpenter + Milly Hirst + Al Southgate

July 9 - Gladboy + Ginny Dix + Phoebe Troup

July 23 - TBC + The Howtocuredyslexia Band + TBC

August 6 - Alex Carson + True Adventures + TBC

August 20 - Fresh Flowers + TBC

September 3 - Acts TBA

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Fraudsters to be sentenced today over £225,000 online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Baker in the thick of the action at Donington

Peter Baker outbrakes Michael O'Brien to take the lead at Redgate Picture: Barry Clay

Live music nights return to Cinema City over the summer

Original Soundtrack live music events to return to Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Cinema City

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists