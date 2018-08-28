Search

Strictly stars bringing Here Comes The Boys tour to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:24 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 14 January 2019

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Archant

Strictly Come Dancing may be over for another year but three of its biggest stars will keep dancing as they launch a UK-wide tour.

Strictly professionals Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are performing a 38-date tour this summer including a date at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday, July 7.

Here Come The Boys will demonstrate why they are considered the rock stars of dance and will be set in a club where the show’s live resident DJ will spin a soundtrack of dance floor anthems and guilty pleasures.

The trio will then go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Contemporary and Commercial dance disciplines with the audience judging the contest each night.

The show will also feature live vocals from Elisabeth Troy who is a former member of chart-topping group Clean Bandit.

Aljaž, who joined the Strictly cast in 2013, said: “Having worked on Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka and Giovanni for the past four years, I know we are going to deliver a truly incredible show for audiences all over the UK.

“While we might all be the best of friends, the show’s competitive element means that there will be no love lost when we battle it out on the dance floor to win the audience vote. Serious bragging rights are at stake!”

READ MORE: Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Aljaž is a nineteen-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance and he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy in 2013 which was his debut year.

Spanish superstar Gorka, who represented Spain in the World Latin Championships in 2010, joined the show in 2016 and Giovanni has made it to the final three times since joining in 2015 with Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote, stage performer Debbie McGee and Steps singer Faye Tozer in the 2018 series.

Tickets to the show, which has the same producers as smash-hit dance shows Rip it Up and Remembering Fred, go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 18.

You can purchase tickets on the Norwich Theatre Royal website , by phone on 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.

The trio will also perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on July 6 and Southend Cliffs Pavilion on July 28.

