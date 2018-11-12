Strictly star Anton du Beke coming to Norwich for a book signing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke is coming to Jarrold for a book signing Credit: Supplied by Jarrold Archant

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton du Beke is waltzing his way into the city to launch his debut novel.

Anton Du Beke is celebrating the release of his new book One Enchanted Evening Anton Du Beke is celebrating the release of his new book One Enchanted Evening

Anton has been on the hit BBC One show since it started in 2004 but has had plenty of time on his hands this year after being booted out first with Susannah Constantine.

Thankfully, Strictly fans will get to see a bit more of Anton this autumn as he is coming to Jarrold department store in London Street for a book signing.

The event takes place from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesday, November 27 and he will talk about his glittering career and first book One Enchanted Evening.

Attendees get a copy of the book with their tickets, which they can get signed, and will enjoy a pot of tea and scones.

His book is set inside the spectacular ballroom of the exclusive Buckingham Hotel where the rich and powerful, politicians, film stars, and even royalty, rub shoulders with Raymond de Guise and his troupe of talented dancers.

Nancy Nettleton, new chambermaid at the Buckingham, finds hotel life a struggle after leaving her small hometown.

She dreams of joining the dancers on the Grand Ballroom floor as she watches, unseen, from behind plush curtains and discreet doors.

She soon discovers everyone at the Buckingham has something to hide.

Anton said: “I’ve always loved a good story but until now I’ve only told them through dance - now it’s time to take them to the page.

“It’s a huge challenge for me, but one I am thrilled to be undertaking.

“I hope my readers will be as enchanted by my book as they would be by a perfect 10 for one of my routines.”

Anton was born in Sevenoaks in Kent to a Hungarian father and Spanish mother and began dancing at the age of 10 when he discovered his local dance school.

He started competitive dancing a few years later and his professional partner has been Erin Boag since 1997 who was a Strictly professional from 2004 to 2012.

In November 2017, he also released his debut studio album From the Top which reached number 21 on the UK album charts.

Tickets to An Afternoon with AntondDu Beke cost £21 per person, including cream tea and a copy of the book, and £25 for a couple with a shared copy.

To book visit the Jarrold website or customer service on floor two of Jarrold from November 13.