Street food fair launching in car park of Norwich pub
PUBLISHED: 17:12 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 10 June 2020
Archant
Serving everything from pizzas to halloumi pittas, a street food festival which is touring Norfolk is launching in Norwich this weekend.
The Street Food Fair will take place in the car park at The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road this Saturday, June 13 from 4pm to 8pm and will feature four local vendors.
They will be Squilla and Squidge, who serve vegetarian and vegan dishes such as falafel and halloumi pittas, Churros and Chorizo, with Spanish street food, Brick Pizza, which has a popular restaurant by Norwich Market, and The Hope Coffee Company with a range of milks and hot chocolate too.
READ MORE: Boom in lockdown street food and deliveries brings dining revolution to Norfolk
The event is run by ClearCompany, which is a non-profit community interest company based in Norfolk, and from their street food fairs they are using the profits to go towards funding a permanent street food park in Norwich and are hoping to take on the former OPEN Youth Trust site in the city centre.
This Saturday will also be their third food fair at Connaught Hall in Attleborough, which runs from 5pm to 8pm, and their first at Rowan House Car Park in Hethersett, from 4pm to 7pm.
The event will now return every Saturday at The Black Horse, who will be providing takeaway beers, and the organisers are also looking at two other venues in Norwich and planning to launch in Diss, Wymondham and Costessey too.
Customers will be able to walk into the car park to get their food and drink, with social distancing measures in place, and they are advised to pre-order if possible.
READ MORE: Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub
Julie Briggs, director at ClearCompany, said: “In Attleborough we have been selling out and the event has been really well supported.
“We start with a smaller number of traders to establish social distancing and once the community is used to it we expand them and also change the street food available each week.
“We are encouraging people to pre-order by using the menus on our website to help stagger collection times and to reduce food waste.”
See the full menus and pre-order at clearcompany.org.uk/street-food
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.