Street food fair launching in car park of Norwich pub

A new weekly street food fair is launching in Norwich this weekend and one of the vendors is Squilla & Squidge who sell vegetarian and vegan pittas and salad boxes, pictured is owner Priscilla White Picture: Supplied by ClearCompany Archant

Serving everything from pizzas to halloumi pittas, a street food festival which is touring Norfolk is launching in Norwich this weekend.

The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road, Norwich, where the street food fair will take place Picture: Denise Bradley The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road, Norwich, where the street food fair will take place Picture: Denise Bradley

The Street Food Fair will take place in the car park at The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road this Saturday, June 13 from 4pm to 8pm and will feature four local vendors.

They will be Squilla and Squidge, who serve vegetarian and vegan dishes such as falafel and halloumi pittas, Churros and Chorizo, with Spanish street food, Brick Pizza, which has a popular restaurant by Norwich Market, and The Hope Coffee Company with a range of milks and hot chocolate too.

The event is run by ClearCompany, which is a non-profit community interest company based in Norfolk, and from their street food fairs they are using the profits to go towards funding a permanent street food park in Norwich and are hoping to take on the former OPEN Youth Trust site in the city centre.

Mark and Jacqui Dawes of The Hope Coffee Company, who have a range of milks and serve hot chocolates too Picture: Supplied by Clear Company Mark and Jacqui Dawes of The Hope Coffee Company, who have a range of milks and serve hot chocolates too Picture: Supplied by Clear Company

This Saturday will also be their third food fair at Connaught Hall in Attleborough, which runs from 5pm to 8pm, and their first at Rowan House Car Park in Hethersett, from 4pm to 7pm.

The event will now return every Saturday at The Black Horse, who will be providing takeaway beers, and the organisers are also looking at two other venues in Norwich and planning to launch in Diss, Wymondham and Costessey too.

Customers will be able to walk into the car park to get their food and drink, with social distancing measures in place, and they are advised to pre-order if possible.

Nick Brewer from Churros & Chorizo, which will be at the food fair in Norwich Picture: Supplied by ClearCompany Nick Brewer from Churros & Chorizo, which will be at the food fair in Norwich Picture: Supplied by ClearCompany

Julie Briggs, director at ClearCompany, said: “In Attleborough we have been selling out and the event has been really well supported.

“We start with a smaller number of traders to establish social distancing and once the community is used to it we expand them and also change the street food available each week.

“We are encouraging people to pre-order by using the menus on our website to help stagger collection times and to reduce food waste.”

See the full menus and pre-order at clearcompany.org.uk/street-food