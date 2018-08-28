A Stranger Things Halloween party is coming to Norwich

Everyone’s favourite Netflix show is making a return to Norwich this Halloween.

This #Halloween you are invited to the #StrangerThings Halloween Party! Expect hazy neon lighting, shadowy atmospherics and immersive décor, get your tickets now at https://t.co/dmVR0AxcHp #Music pic.twitter.com/ZwD7HQGUOE — OPEN Norwich (@OPENNorwich) October 1, 2018

OPEN Norwich is hosting a Stranger Things-themed Halloween party on October 31.

OPEN’s website says: “Expect hazy neon lighting, shadowy atmospherics and immersive decor (flicking fairy lights, alphabet walls and various 80s paraphernalia will all be making an appearance).”

The event is returning after a successful debut last year and the 2018 party sounds bigger, better and more retro than before.

Fancy dress is “strongly encouraged” and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes - you don’t have to dress as Barb or a Demogorgon, but any Stranger Things-themed costumes or ensembles which fit the 80s aesthetic, will score points.

Tickets are sold over four tiers, however tiers one and two are now sold out. Tiers three and four are priced at £10 and £12, plus a booking fee. This is an 18+ event so please bring proof of age. A percentage of the booking fee goes towards the running of the OPEN charity.

Doors opens at 9pm on October 31, with the party ending at 2am the following morning.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.