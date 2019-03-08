Search

Steve Mason to bring UK tour to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:27 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 28 October 2019

Steve Mason is set to bring his tour to Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Gavin Watson

Steve Mason is set to bring his tour to Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Gavin Watson

Gavin Watson

Steve Mason, with support from Pictish Trail, is set to bring his Keep Warm This Winter - Cause Trouble tour to Norwich.

The show will take place on November 4 at Norwich Arts Centre and comes straight off the back of Mason's return to music with the release of his 4-track EP Coup d'état.

This record includes three brand new recordings alongside a Tim Goldsworthy remix of America Is Your Boyfriend - a track taken from his much acclaimed album About The Light.

On the opening track (Like A Ripple) from the EP, Steve Mason says: "Like A Ripple came from a 4am jam at Dan Carey's studio in London."

"Dan and I just went down into his basement studio one night and played together for a couple of hours. I took some loops from that jam and wrote a song around one particular four second loop. I then took the basic song to Brendan Lynch and we just threw a load of ideas at it."

"The final bit of extra magic came from Eli, who had sung backing vocals on my About The Light album. After a bit of persuading that it should be her alone on the chorus she slipped from backing singer into spotlight mode and I had what I wanted."

Like A Ripple and the two other new tracks, Against The World and Head Case, were produced by Steve Mac and Primal Scream's Martin Duffy. They see Steve sonically reconnect with his more eclectic musical corners, closer perhaps to his Black Affair and King Biscuit Time work than the more recent albums under his own name.

- Tickets to see Steve Mason on November 4 are available for £22.50 advance from Norwich Arts Centre's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

