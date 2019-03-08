Review Steve Mason: A superb gig by one of the UK's most talented musicians

Steve Mason, with support from Pictish Trail, plays Norwich Arts Centre.

If there was any justice in the world Steve Mason would be a household name, playing to crowds five times bigger than Norwich Arts Centre can cope with.

In the last few years, as far as this music fan is concerned, he's been one of the UK's most talented and prolific songwriters with an absolute stack of great songs and albums to his name.

But sometimes in music fandom it can be nice to enjoy a relatively hidden talen, especially if it means you get to see him in such superb surroundings.

Granted, I'm not quite alone in appreciating the work of the former Beta Band lead singer, as tonight there's a decent crowd prepared to leave the sofas behind and come and see him play.

And we're not disappointed as he rattles through a superb 90-minute set of musical highlights from his stellar career.

For the uninitiated Mason is an extremely versatile musician who can easily switch from dub, to dance to good old fashioned rock and roll.

It makes the gig fresh and lively, aided by his engaging, warm and often very political chats with the crowd.

Highlights include America Is Your Boyfriend (a song about Grenfall), Walking Away From Love and latest single Like A Ripple.

Meanwhile we are also treated to two gems from his earlier days, King Biscuit Time's I Walk The Earth and The Beta Band's epic and soaring Dry The Rain.

A superb gig and I hope he comes back soon.

- Support comes from fellow Scottish musician The Pictish Trail, aka Johnny Lynch, and it is genuinely one of the best performances from a support act I've seen for a long, long time. Think John Grant, but with even more character and energy, so much so that by the end of his 30 minute set he's got down from the stage to dance arm in arm with the crowd. I was also really impressed by the variety of his songs and can't wait to catch him again soon in his own headline act in Norwich some day.

