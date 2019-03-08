Stephen K Amos, Laugh in the Park review: 'A dynamic set with digs at the fine city'

On Saturday night the drizzle which had plagued Norfolk Day and Norwich Pride celebrations grew into a downpour turning parts of Chapelfield Gardens into a swamp.

But beneath the big top it was warm and dry as four comedians kept the crowd entertained on the third night of Laugh in the Park.

Veteran comedian Stephen K Amos headlined with a set incorporating some unique twists for an audience fully warmed up by the earlier acts.

Impressionist Luke Kempner delivered a whirlwind routine featuring Ant and Dec, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson on Love Island and David Attenborough. He also put his experience as a cast member of Les Miserable to good use with bursts of operatic football chanting.

The unapologetically hefty Jayde Adams threw her weight around with routines about the ups and downs of getting fit, the Kardashians, Beyonce's contributions to feminism and fat shaming.

The night was held together by quick-witted compere Rich Wilson who drew much of his material from the front three rows of punters especially one, there's always one, who got a bit too vocal early in the evening and became the butt of his jokes for the rest of the night.

Headliner Stephen K Amos delivered a dynamic set weaving between topics including family life, racism, board games and Australia.

He added a local touch with material on problems with the name Diss and making digs at the fine city itself which he pronounced Nor-wich - lucky he wasn't performing in Wymondham or Happisburgh.

Things got really interesting when he started interacting with the audience, grilling one family before being momentarily derailed by interjections from other sections of the audience.

But without breaking a sweat he improvised a dialogue between the family members he had just spoken to, referencing everything that had happened in the last five minutes.

He finished off by inviting one of his victims onstage to tell one of his jokes in a parody of Alex Mann's impromptu performance with rapper Dave at Glastonbury.

All that remained was for Rich to bring the night to a close and make peace with his target on the third row with a manly hug.

It was a fitting end to a night made special by the audience's spontaneous contributions which the four performers on stage thrived on.