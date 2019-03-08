Search

Stefflon Don cancels Sundown Festival performance due to illness

PUBLISHED: 14:30 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 01 September 2019

Stefflon Don has cancelled her performance at the Sundown Festival in Norwich due to illness. Picture PA Wire/PA Images

Sundown Festival has announced that Stefflon Don will not be performing at the Norfolk Showground this evening due to illness.

The English rapper and singer, best known for her hit Hurtin' Me, was due to perform on the main stage at 8pm before headliner Tinie Tempah.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm sorry that I have to cancel this weekend's show. Due to ill health I have been advised not to perform. Sorry to all my DONS...I'll be back on stage soon."

MORE: All the pictures from Saturday at Sundown Festival

Becky Hill will now join the main stage line-up and Jonas Blue has been promoted to the 8pm slot.

It comes after Anne-Marie headlined the main stage on Saturday night.

Other acts on the Sunday bill include Ella Eyre, Example and Distinkt.

