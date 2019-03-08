Search

Starcrawler review: One of the best bands around giving a live experience like nobody else

PUBLISHED: 14:33 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 01 July 2019

It all began with a legendary gig at Bedfords Crypt, but now on their third visit to Norwich Starcrawler show they can continue the chaos in front of a sell-out crowd at Norwich Arts Centre.

Openers Plague Vendor would be a tough act for any band to follow, with relentless 70s style-punk riffs and an aggressive performance from lead singer, Brandon Blaine.

Thankfully Starcrawler aren't just any band, with tales of blood spitting, hair pulling and audience kissing, frontwoman Arrow de Wilde has built-up an aura of mystery in a time where fans can find out everything on social media. Tonight, she shows why she is arguably the greatest lead singer of a generation, holding the crowd on a knife edge with zombie-like lunges and sadistic smirks backed up by demented howls and shrieks.

De Wilde's energy is reflected elsewhere in the band by guitarist Henri Cash, whose mid-air splits punctuate every note from his ear-piercing fuzz guitar launching a sonic assault on the audience.

You may also want to watch:

Cash and De Wilde are backed up by the deadpan rhythm section of Tim Franco and Austin Smith who hold the mayhem together with thunderous bass and pounding drumming.

Just over a year after their last Norwich gig, the band's set is almost unrecognisable opening with two new tracks, greeted with the same crowd enthusiasm as calling card Ants.

Elsewhere the New York Dolls meets Cramps stomp of P**** Tower shows the band at it's best, with Cash and De Wilde trading vocals over romping guitar, while should've been hit singles I Love LA and Let Her Be prompt the biggest mosh pits.

The band burst into the encore, with new single She Gets Around, before concluding with the haunting meltdown of Chicken Woman which sees De Wilde clamber into the audience. Cash follows her into the abyss dragging an audience member on stage to take over on guitar duties, finishing in a blaze of feedback.

Starcrawler are among the best bands around, giving a live experience like nobody else. I wouldn't be be surprised to see them return to Norwich after labelling it their favourite European city to play in a recent interview.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

