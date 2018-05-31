Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich gins named among best in the world

PUBLISHED: 12:34 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 28 April 2020

L-R head distiller Pete Margree and founding director of St Giles Distillery Simon Melton Picture: Simon Buck

L-R head distiller Pete Margree and founding director of St Giles Distillery Simon Melton Picture: Simon Buck

Archant

The team at St Giles Distillery are in high spirits after a double win at The Gin Guide Awards 2020, which features tipples from 30 countries across the globe.

St Giles Distillery has launched home isolation kits with their two award-winning gins and assorted tonics and it can be delivered across the UK Picture: Anna MeltonSt Giles Distillery has launched home isolation kits with their two award-winning gins and assorted tonics and it can be delivered across the UK Picture: Anna Melton

The distillery, based in the small village of Crostwick, near Sprowston, has been recognised internationally after its signature St Giles Gin won the contemporary category and Raspberry, Rhubarb and Ginger Gin clinched the title in the flavoured category for the second year running.

The winners were selected through a rigorous blind tasting process conducted by a large panel of gin experts, distillers and retailers.

Founding director Simon Melton, 58, had worked as a commercial diver for 30 years before starting the distillery and it was a “really bad experience in Africa” that prompted him to switch careers.

As a huge fan of the spirit, he then recruited distiller Pete Margree and they spent the next year making over 100 gins and testing them on chefs and connoisseurs around the UK.

READ MORE: Exotic meat delivery service bringing kangaroo and zebra to your door

They then launched their St Giles Gin in 2017 and a year later brought out their Raspberry, Rhubarb and Ginger Gin.

St Giles head distiller, Pete Margree, with two of their award winning gins. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSt Giles head distiller, Pete Margree, with two of their award winning gins. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

There is now a team of nine that work for the company, including Mr Melton’s wife Alison, and while the business has grown there is still the same focus on quality ingredients which has translated into award success.

Mr Melton said: “It is amazing to win and makes me so proud as all the team work so hard and we are like a family.

“A lot of fruit gins are made with chemicals but we use all fresh, Norfolk fruit.”

READ MORE: Campaign launched to save The Brickmakers as funds run out ‘at end of June’

The landscape of the business has changed since coronavirus lockdown and they are now focusing on home delivery and are also licensed to make hand sanitiser.

Mr Melton added: “It has been a real terrible blow to all people in the hospitality industry and we supply to top-end hotels pubs and restaurants which are all shut.

“We are currently making hand sanitiser for frontline staff and have isolation kits available online with our two award-winning gins and tonics which are going very well.”

You can order at stgilesgin.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Campaign launched to save The Brickmakers as funds run out ‘at end of June’

The Brickmakers in Norwich has launched a Crowdfunder campaign as funds will run out at the end of June amid the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Archant

Norwich gins named among best in the world

L-R head distiller Pete Margree and founding director of St Giles Distillery Simon Melton Picture: Simon Buck

Norwich Cathedral calling for requests of organ music for online worship

Norwich Cathedral's master of music, Ashley Grote. Picture: Paul Hurst
Drive 24