Norwich gins named among best in the world

L-R head distiller Pete Margree and founding director of St Giles Distillery Simon Melton Picture: Simon Buck Archant

The team at St Giles Distillery are in high spirits after a double win at The Gin Guide Awards 2020, which features tipples from 30 countries across the globe.

St Giles Distillery has launched home isolation kits with their two award-winning gins and assorted tonics and it can be delivered across the UK Picture: Anna Melton St Giles Distillery has launched home isolation kits with their two award-winning gins and assorted tonics and it can be delivered across the UK Picture: Anna Melton

The distillery, based in the small village of Crostwick, near Sprowston, has been recognised internationally after its signature St Giles Gin won the contemporary category and Raspberry, Rhubarb and Ginger Gin clinched the title in the flavoured category for the second year running.

The winners were selected through a rigorous blind tasting process conducted by a large panel of gin experts, distillers and retailers.

Founding director Simon Melton, 58, had worked as a commercial diver for 30 years before starting the distillery and it was a “really bad experience in Africa” that prompted him to switch careers.

As a huge fan of the spirit, he then recruited distiller Pete Margree and they spent the next year making over 100 gins and testing them on chefs and connoisseurs around the UK.

They then launched their St Giles Gin in 2017 and a year later brought out their Raspberry, Rhubarb and Ginger Gin.

St Giles head distiller, Pete Margree, with two of their award winning gins. Picture: Ella Wilkinson St Giles head distiller, Pete Margree, with two of their award winning gins. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

There is now a team of nine that work for the company, including Mr Melton’s wife Alison, and while the business has grown there is still the same focus on quality ingredients which has translated into award success.

Mr Melton said: “It is amazing to win and makes me so proud as all the team work so hard and we are like a family.

“A lot of fruit gins are made with chemicals but we use all fresh, Norfolk fruit.”

The landscape of the business has changed since coronavirus lockdown and they are now focusing on home delivery and are also licensed to make hand sanitiser.

Mr Melton added: “It has been a real terrible blow to all people in the hospitality industry and we supply to top-end hotels pubs and restaurants which are all shut.

“We are currently making hand sanitiser for frontline staff and have isolation kits available online with our two award-winning gins and tonics which are going very well.”

You can order at stgilesgin.com