Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp bringing 80s party to Norwich

Martin Kemp Archant

Relive the 80s as Spandau Ballet heartthrob Martin Kemp is set to perform in Norwich this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Kemp Martin Kemp

Get those leg warmers out the wardrobe and grab some glow sticks for a back to the 80s party with one of the best known musicians from the era.

He will perform at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Saturday July 27 and will take fans on an unforgettable journey as he spins all the best hits from the decade.

Martin first found fame as the bassist in Spandau Ballet who had 10 top 10 hits including Gold, True and Only When You Leave with brother Gary Kemp on guitar, vocalist Tony Hadley, saxophonist Steve Norman and drummer John Keeble.

Martin has also had a successful acting career and played villian Steve Owen in EastEnders from 1998 to 2002 and his biggest storyline came when his character murdered former lover Saskia Duncan and framed Matthew Rose.

Steve also had a feud with Phil Mitchell and was one of the prime suspects in the Who Shot Phil whodunit in 2001 and was eventually killed in a car chase.

READ MORE: ‘Norwich is just the best’ - Brendan Cole on returning to the city and life after Strictly

He has also hit the headlines with memorable appearances on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, where he finished in third place, Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and as a judge on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

Fancy dress is encouraged at the event and a support guest is set to be announced soon.

Early bird tickets to Martin Kemp - Back to the 80s party cost £17.60 including booking fee and are available now.

The event is for ages 18+ and runs from 7.30pm to 11.30pm and can be purchased at seetickets.com