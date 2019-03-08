Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:06 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 02 October 2019

Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich on tour. Photo: Getty

Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich on tour. Photo: Getty

PA Archive/PA Images

Double Grammy Award winning band Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich on their latest tour.

The five-time Brit Award nominated band will play 15 dates in the UK in October and November 2020, including one at OPEN in the city on October 16.

Over their career the band, which includes Jazzie B, have sold more than 10 million albums and their biggest hits include Keep On Movin and Back To Life.

The tour will play tribute to their album Club Classics Vol 1 and Jazzie B said he feels "truly blessed" to be going on tour.

"Who would have thought that after thirty-odd years later we'd still be on the road with this thing? It's been a helluva journey - literally! - and I feel truly blessed."

He added: "I want to thank to the fullness everybody who's given their support up until now, and I'll see you along the way."

Tickets for the show at OPEN start at £28.50 and go on sale on October 9 via opennorwich.org.uk.

Most Read

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Debenhams store in Norwich closed for second day due to flooding

Debenhams in Norwich is closed due to flooding. Picture: Archant

Burglar broke into neighbour’s home hours after she died

Gafiel Abdullah has been jailed for burgling the home of a dead neighbour at Gentry Place. Picture: Google

Most Read

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Debenhams store in Norwich closed for second day due to flooding

Debenhams in Norwich is closed due to flooding. Picture: Archant

Burglar broke into neighbour’s home hours after she died

Gafiel Abdullah has been jailed for burgling the home of a dead neighbour at Gentry Place. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich

Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich on tour. Photo: Getty

Four arrested in Chapelfield Gardens for drug dealing

Four men were arrested in relation to drug dealing in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: LOUISA BALDWIN

Councillors to vote on £1.2m payout for land for new special school

Easton College, outside Norwich. Norfolk County Council is proposing to purchase land near the college site to build a new specialist school. Picture: Mike Page

Man admits going on the run after escaping from hospital

File photo of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. A man told a court his 'lady-friend' had been there for 2 months. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists