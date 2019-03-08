Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich

Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich on tour. Photo: Getty PA Archive/PA Images

Double Grammy Award winning band Soul II Soul are coming to Norwich on their latest tour.

The five-time Brit Award nominated band will play 15 dates in the UK in October and November 2020, including one at OPEN in the city on October 16.

Over their career the band, which includes Jazzie B, have sold more than 10 million albums and their biggest hits include Keep On Movin and Back To Life.

The tour will play tribute to their album Club Classics Vol 1 and Jazzie B said he feels "truly blessed" to be going on tour.

"Who would have thought that after thirty-odd years later we'd still be on the road with this thing? It's been a helluva journey - literally! - and I feel truly blessed."

He added: "I want to thank to the fullness everybody who's given their support up until now, and I'll see you along the way."

Tickets for the show at OPEN start at £28.50 and go on sale on October 9 via opennorwich.org.uk.