Santa home visits announced for Norfolk this Christmas

Santa will be making socially distanced visits to Norfolk children this Christmas Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk smile@richardjarmy.co.uk

With many grottos unable to open at Christmas due to coronavirus, Santa is making sure children don’t miss out this year with socially distanced home visits.

Santa wll knock on the door with his elf to surprise the children Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk Santa wll knock on the door with his elf to surprise the children Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

The man in red will be visiting areas across Norwich and the surrounding areas and large towns in Norfolk, including Attleborough, Wymondham and Dereham, from November 21 until December 24.

Parents can book a slot for their family visit for up to four children and beforehand they will need to send an e-letter with details about their little ones, including their name, age and what they want for Christmas.

The parents will then receive a text message on the day when Santa is about to arrive so they can get their children ready to answer the door and watch the magic unfold.

Each Santa visit lasts 15 minutes for up to four children Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk Each Santa visit lasts 15 minutes for up to four children Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Santa and his elf will then have 15 minutes with the children and he will greet them at the doorstep and interact with them there or in the garden, complying with social distancing measures.

Children will receive a special gift and a certificate for getting on the nice list and there is also a longer VIP experience for up to six children available which lasts 35 minutes.

The visits have been organised by Connections Entertainment & Events, run by Sean Alexander, also one of the UK’s leading illusionists, and Darren Flynn, which normally plans weddings and corporate events.

Santa and his elf are visiting homes across Norwich and Norfolk Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk Santa and his elf are visiting homes across Norwich and Norfolk Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Mr Alexander, 43, from Costessey, said: “With everything cancelled this year, including The Polar Express and Thursford in Norfolk, and grottos probably not able to open we thought about our kids not being able to do their yearly visit to Santa, so we have used our event experience to bring him to people’s homes.

“It is all Covid-friendly and designed that if we are still in the current situation by Christmas that it can all still happen on the doorstep or garden.”

They are also set to offer a Zoom version, which is cheaper, and the pair are also planning to make a donation to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Book your slot and see all the locations at visitfromsanta.co.uk

Each child will receive a special gift Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk Each child will receive a special gift Picture: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk