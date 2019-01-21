Video

8 places you can see snowdrops in Norfolk

18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Snowdrops are starting to pop up in gardens across Norfolk as the first sign of spring appears and here are eight of the best places to see them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walsingham Abbey

Common Place, Walsingham, NR22 6BP

January 26 to March 3, 10am to 4pm

Adult £5.50, child (6 to 16) £2.50

The historic Walsingham Abbey, which dates back to the 11th century, is surrounded by stunning grounds and gardens and the priory is a popular pilgrimage site.

To mark the start of spring, they are running snowdrop walks until March 3 with other rare flowers growing too so make sure to bring your camera.

Blickling Estate

18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt 18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich, NR11 6NF

House 11am to 3.30pm, gardens 10.30am to 4pm, park dawn to dusk

Whole property until March 10, £10.35 adult/£5.15 child, park entry free

The 17th century Jacobean mansion, which is under the care of the National Trust, sits at the heart of magnificent parkland in the beautiful Bure meadows which is great for exploring with the whole family.

Whilst looking at the stunning snowdrops around the grounds, make sure to visit The Tiger Who Came to Tea 50th anniversary exhibition which runs until March 3 in the house and garden with storytelling sessions and games based on Judith Kerr’s book.

Parking has a fixed daily charge of £5, the machine only takes coins, which goes towards the conservation of the parkland.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt 18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt

Daily 10am to 4pm

Cost: Adult £6.85, concessions £6.60, children (5-16) £3.95

An award-winning garden set over 130 acres which is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers with regular talks held there, including a star night on February 9 and signs of spring family event from February 16 to 24 when the snowdrops are in full bloom.

There is also four miles of woodland pathways to explore and it is home to over 95 species of birds, with many only found in the Broads.

READ MORE: The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

Plantation Gardens

2 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB

Daily 9am to 6pm

£2, accompanied

A hidden haven located next to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, look for the brown sign, with a towering water feature and woodland paths scaling the gardens.

The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall ready for opening of the gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall ready for opening of the gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher

The snowdrops are on the raised beds around the garden and you are also welcome to bring your own refreshments if you want to sit and enjoy the flowers with a hot drink - Kofra speciality coffee brewers is a few minutes up the road.

Sheringham Park

Wood Farm, Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TL

When: Dawn to dusk

Cost: Free

The second National Trust entry on the list, head to the stunning Sheringham Park to see the snowdrops and don’t forget to head up the viewing tower near the entrance for the best views.

As you stroll through the woods, make sure to look out for deer and over February half-term there will be a tracker trail with a fun quiz and the chance to win a prize which costs £2.50 each.

Parking costs £5.70 per day and make sure to bring coins for the machine.

The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall ready for opening of the gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall ready for opening of the gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher

Raveningham Estate

Signposted off the A146 at Hales then B1136, NR14 6NS

February 1 to 28, Sunday to Friday 11am to 4pm

£5 adults/£4.50 concessions, under 16s free

The Raveningham Estate reopens for its snowdrop season this February, giving visitors the chance to explore the carpet of white flowers around the 18th century hall.

There will also be guided tours at 11am and 12pm on February 10 and 17 with proceeds going to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

Make sure to pop into the tea room for a hot drink and cake to warm up after exploring the estate, which has been home to the Bacon family since 1735.

READ MORE: Ghosts of the Guildhall theatre dining review: ‘A perfectly executed night’

Oxburgh Hall

King’s Lynn, PE33 9PS

Weekends only until February 10, daily after (check website for timings)

House and gardens £11.60 adults/£5.80 children, just gardens £7 adults/£3.50 children

Visit the stunning 15th-century stately home, surrounded by a moat, with walled gardens, an orchard and woodland which will be covered with snowdrops this February.

There will be guided walks on weekends from January 26 from 11.30am to February 9 which are free to attend and no booking is needed.

Chesnut Farm

Church Road, West Beckham, Holt, NR25 6NX

February 24, 11am to 4pm

£5 adult/children free

A stunning three acre garden with rare and unusual plants and trees and over 100 varieties of snowdrops to enjoy.

Make sure to look out for the garden sculpture by local blacksmith Toby Winterbourne whilst you’re there.