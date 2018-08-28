Search

The Snail and the Whale review: Exciting, funny and heartwarming

PUBLISHED: 10:17 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:17 25 November 2018

The Snail and the Whale. Photo: Tall Stories

The Snail and the Whale. Photo: Tall Stories

Tall Stories

It is the children’s tale of a tiny snail embarking on a massive adventure and it has slid onto the Norwich Playhouse stage.

The Snail and the Whale. Photo: Tall Stories

Based on the hit children’s book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler The Snail and the Whale is one shell of a show for all the family.

This Tall Stories production brings to life the adventures this marauding mollusc through the eyes of an excitable young girl (Hannah Miller) and her father (Tim Hibberd).

Narrator Rachel Benson and her violin punctuate the drama which ebbs and flows like the tide until its celebratory finale.

Exciting, funny and heartwarming - this splash-hit is everything a children’s show should be.

• The Snail and the Whale runs until December 2. For tickets call the box office on 01603 598598.

