Slade bringing Christmas 2020 tour to Norwich

Slade are heading to Norwich on their 2020 Christmas tour Picture: Supplied Archant

There may not be much to look forward to at the moment, but look to the future and the ultimate festive party awaits as Slade are heading to Norwich.

Slade will come to The Waterfront on Sunday, December 13 on their Christmas 2020 tour, having performed at the venue in 2019.

The group, which in its current line-up consists of Dave Hill, John Berry, Russell Keefe and Alex Bines, are best known for timeless hit Merry Xmas Everybody which spent five weeks at number one in 1973.

Slade also had five other songs that reached the top spot with Coz I Luv You, Take Me Bak ‘Ome, Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum on Feel the Noise and Skweeze Me Pleeze Me.

The group, who hail from Wolverhampton, first formed in 1966 and their first chart hit was in May 1971 with Get Down and Get With It.

Since then, they have toured and played at festivals around the world and their festive hit has spanned a new generation of fans.

The support act for the show is Sons of the Seventies and you can buy tickets at ticketweb.uk

If the gig is unable to go ahead due to coronavirus the show will be rescheduled or refunds will be issued.