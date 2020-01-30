Search

Advanced search

7 of the best pubs to watch the Six Nations in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:24 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 January 2020

Mike Lorenz, owner of the Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich (left), next to Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone Freehouse where you can watch the six nationsPicture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Mike Lorenz, owner of the Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich (left), next to Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone Freehouse where you can watch the six nationsPicture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

The Six Nations gets underway this weekend with an exciting weekend of rugby action ahead and here are seven of the best pubs to watch it in.

Saturday's first game sees Wales play Italy at 2.15pm and England's first outing, their first game since they were defeated by South Africa in the World Cup Final in Japan, will be against France on Sunday at 3pm.

To stop all the scratching of heads and stroking of chins, we have come up with a list of top places in Norwich to watch the drama unfold.

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve AdamsThe Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

1. The Murderers, Timber Hill

Its city centre location makes it an ideal place to watch Wales try to defend their title. Offering a selection of real ales and a decent food menu, it is one of Norwich's great classic spots for watching live sport. They even have televisions in the loos, so you really don't miss a thing!

The Coach and Horses in Thorpe Road. Picture: GoogleMapsThe Coach and Horses in Thorpe Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

2. The Coach & Horses, Thorpe Road

The Coach and Horses, commonly referred to as just the Coach, is another excellent choice to watch the rugby in. A lovely pairing of their Chalk Hill Ales and classic food menu is an excellent accompaniment to watching Norfolk's own Ben Youngs for England.

The Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

3. Whalebone Freehouse, Magdalen Road

The Whalebone is located to the north of the city centre and this charming hidden gem will be showing the Six Nations. It is dog-friendly, which means that you can bring your four-legged-friend with you whilst enjoying one of their eight cask ales.

Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James RandleVoodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle

4. Voodoo Daddy's, Timber Hill

One of Norwich's newest places offers a chilled environment to watch the six nations and they will be showing every game. Formerly Bermuda Bobs, they don't take reservations, you rock up, order your pint and a pizza and relax. It has been referred to as a Tardis, with its small entrance leading into a large bar area where you can eat, watch sport and even play arcade games.

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google MapsThe Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps

5. Plasterers Arms, Cowgate

This pub tries to steer clear of big brand lagers, so if you're looking for somewhere a little different then this place could be for you. They also have a pizza menu with a wide variety of toppings, including plenty of vegan options.

The Pig & Whistle in All Saints Green Picture: ArchantThe Pig & Whistle in All Saints Green Picture: Archant

6. The Pig & Whistle, All Saints Green

This pub offers a nice central location to watch the rugby. It has reasonable prices and is an excellent place to go and watch with mates due to its warm atmosphere.

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

7. The Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street

The Ribs of Beef is a lovely, real ale sports bar which is situated in the city centre on the bank of the River Wensum. They boast four big screen televisions which will all be showing the rugby.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Father of popular Norwich City fan who died on the NDR calls for better lighting along the road

Norwich City fan David Powell

Pumpkin the cat ignores ban and is back in Tesco

Six-year-old Pumpkin has been fitted with a tracker as he is prone to wandering off. Picture: Naomi Jayne

See inside historic Norwich house on the market for £850,000

A grade II listed house with period features has come on the market in Bracondale, Norwich. Photo: Savills

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Father of popular Norwich City fan who died on the NDR calls for better lighting along the road

Norwich City fan David Powell

Pumpkin the cat ignores ban and is back in Tesco

Six-year-old Pumpkin has been fitted with a tracker as he is prone to wandering off. Picture: Naomi Jayne

See inside historic Norwich house on the market for £850,000

A grade II listed house with period features has come on the market in Bracondale, Norwich. Photo: Savills

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Amadou ends City loan spell in late deadline day deal

Ibrahim Amadou covered in central defence during Norwich City's famous 3-2 home win over Manchester City earlier this season - but has cut his loan short Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

RECAP: Deadline day fun and games as Norwich City conclude busy week of transfer action

Will Daniel Farke's Norwich City see any additions or departures on transfer window deadline day for the Premier League's bottom club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Iceland youth international leaves City for first taste of loan action in League One

Isak Thorvaldsson has left Norwich City on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norfolk Senior Cup final draw – and some date changes for Carrow Road matches

The Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final draw has been made PICTURE: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24