7 of the best pubs to watch the Six Nations in Norwich

Mike Lorenz, owner of the Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich (left), next to Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone Freehouse where you can watch the six nationsPicture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

The Six Nations gets underway this weekend with an exciting weekend of rugby action ahead and here are seven of the best pubs to watch it in.

Saturday's first game sees Wales play Italy at 2.15pm and England's first outing, their first game since they were defeated by South Africa in the World Cup Final in Japan, will be against France on Sunday at 3pm.

To stop all the scratching of heads and stroking of chins, we have come up with a list of top places in Norwich to watch the drama unfold.

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

1. The Murderers, Timber Hill

Its city centre location makes it an ideal place to watch Wales try to defend their title. Offering a selection of real ales and a decent food menu, it is one of Norwich's great classic spots for watching live sport. They even have televisions in the loos, so you really don't miss a thing!

The Coach and Horses in Thorpe Road. Picture: GoogleMaps The Coach and Horses in Thorpe Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

2. The Coach & Horses, Thorpe Road

The Coach and Horses, commonly referred to as just the Coach, is another excellent choice to watch the rugby in. A lovely pairing of their Chalk Hill Ales and classic food menu is an excellent accompaniment to watching Norfolk's own Ben Youngs for England.

The Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

3. Whalebone Freehouse, Magdalen Road

The Whalebone is located to the north of the city centre and this charming hidden gem will be showing the Six Nations. It is dog-friendly, which means that you can bring your four-legged-friend with you whilst enjoying one of their eight cask ales.

Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle

4. Voodoo Daddy's, Timber Hill

One of Norwich's newest places offers a chilled environment to watch the six nations and they will be showing every game. Formerly Bermuda Bobs, they don't take reservations, you rock up, order your pint and a pizza and relax. It has been referred to as a Tardis, with its small entrance leading into a large bar area where you can eat, watch sport and even play arcade games.

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps

5. Plasterers Arms, Cowgate

This pub tries to steer clear of big brand lagers, so if you're looking for somewhere a little different then this place could be for you. They also have a pizza menu with a wide variety of toppings, including plenty of vegan options.

The Pig & Whistle in All Saints Green Picture: Archant The Pig & Whistle in All Saints Green Picture: Archant

6. The Pig & Whistle, All Saints Green

This pub offers a nice central location to watch the rugby. It has reasonable prices and is an excellent place to go and watch with mates due to its warm atmosphere.

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

7. The Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street

The Ribs of Beef is a lovely, real ale sports bar which is situated in the city centre on the bank of the River Wensum. They boast four big screen televisions which will all be showing the rugby.