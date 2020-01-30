7 of the best pubs to watch the Six Nations in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:24 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 January 2020
SOPHIE WYLLIE
The Six Nations gets underway this weekend with an exciting weekend of rugby action ahead and here are seven of the best pubs to watch it in.
Saturday's first game sees Wales play Italy at 2.15pm and England's first outing, their first game since they were defeated by South Africa in the World Cup Final in Japan, will be against France on Sunday at 3pm.
To stop all the scratching of heads and stroking of chins, we have come up with a list of top places in Norwich to watch the drama unfold.
1. The Murderers, Timber Hill
Its city centre location makes it an ideal place to watch Wales try to defend their title. Offering a selection of real ales and a decent food menu, it is one of Norwich's great classic spots for watching live sport. They even have televisions in the loos, so you really don't miss a thing!
2. The Coach & Horses, Thorpe Road
The Coach and Horses, commonly referred to as just the Coach, is another excellent choice to watch the rugby in. A lovely pairing of their Chalk Hill Ales and classic food menu is an excellent accompaniment to watching Norfolk's own Ben Youngs for England.
3. Whalebone Freehouse, Magdalen Road
The Whalebone is located to the north of the city centre and this charming hidden gem will be showing the Six Nations. It is dog-friendly, which means that you can bring your four-legged-friend with you whilst enjoying one of their eight cask ales.
4. Voodoo Daddy's, Timber Hill
One of Norwich's newest places offers a chilled environment to watch the six nations and they will be showing every game. Formerly Bermuda Bobs, they don't take reservations, you rock up, order your pint and a pizza and relax. It has been referred to as a Tardis, with its small entrance leading into a large bar area where you can eat, watch sport and even play arcade games.
5. Plasterers Arms, Cowgate
This pub tries to steer clear of big brand lagers, so if you're looking for somewhere a little different then this place could be for you. They also have a pizza menu with a wide variety of toppings, including plenty of vegan options.
6. The Pig & Whistle, All Saints Green
This pub offers a nice central location to watch the rugby. It has reasonable prices and is an excellent place to go and watch with mates due to its warm atmosphere.
7. The Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street
The Ribs of Beef is a lovely, real ale sports bar which is situated in the city centre on the bank of the River Wensum. They boast four big screen televisions which will all be showing the rugby.