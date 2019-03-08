Search

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth to return with headline hometown show

PUBLISHED: 13:47 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 24 April 2019

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth. Picture: Supplied by Sink Ya Teeth

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth. Picture: Supplied by Sink Ya Teeth

Supplied by Sink Ya Teeth

Norwich-based electronic post-punk duo Sink Ya Teeth are set to return to Norwich.

The hometown gig, which will take place on April 26 at Norwich Arts Centre, is their first local headline show since June last year.

“We always love playing Norwich Arts Centre,” explains lead singer Maria Uzor.

“It's a special place for both of us, they're really supportive to artists and there's always a good feel about the place.”

Described by critic Louder Than War as having 'quirky and brilliant songs that captivate with their melodic thrill and catchy vocals and bass lines', Sink Ya Teeth, a duo comprised of Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford, weave threads from post-punk, Chicago house and 80s/90s dance music.

The duo released their first self-titled debut album last year, to critical acclaim in the press, which ended up receiving Album of The Day on BBC Radio 6 Music. It also made its way onto 6 Music's Albums of the Year list via DJ Amy Lame.

Sink Ya Teeth were also invited to record two live sessions at the renowned Maida Vale Studios, a complex of seven BBC sound studios in London, for Steve Lamacq and Stuart Maconie - both BBC Radio 6 Music DJs/presenters.

They've enjoyed success all across Europe playing at numerous prestigious festivals such as Les TransMusicales in Rennes, Les Femmes S'en Melent in Paris, London Calling in Amsterdam, and Grauzone in The Hague.

Alongside their upcoming Norwich show, the pair are set to play more dates, both in the UK and abroad, throughout the summer.

Friday's show is likely to be their last local gig for a while as they work on their follow up album which is due for release in the spring of 2020.

Support for Friday night, April 26, will be from London based Sister Wanzala with Pete Keeley DJ-ing in the bar area.

• Tickets to see Sink Ya Teeth on April 26 are available for £9 advance from the Norwich Arts Centre website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

