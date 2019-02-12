Search

Local singer-songwriter Leaone to release brand new single this Friday

PUBLISHED: 14:36 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 12 February 2019

Lowestoft based singer-songwriter Leaone is set to release his brand new single Prairie Fires. Photo: Courtesy of Leaone

Lowestoft based singer-songwriter Leaone is set to release his brand new single Prairie Fires. Photo: Courtesy of Leaone

Courtesy of Leaone

Singer-songwriter Leaone from Lowestoft is set to release his brand new single this Friday.

The new song, which is titled Prairie Fires, will be released on all digital stores on February 15.

This single will be the first new offering from Leaone’s upcoming EP Brooklyn Sessions - which is due for release in March 2019. Written at a time when he had to leave behind a blossoming romance, the track is full of burning desire and blazing emotion.

Prairie Fires follows on from his previous EPs Oh, My Sweetest Sin and Wild Horse, Ride On. It was these EPs that brought him radio support from Steve Lamacq, Jo Whiley, Huw Stephens, Chris Hawkins and BBC Introducing Norfolk and Suffolk.

Not only has his music received radio play, his fan favourite track Goldtooth can be heard in the upcoming romantic comedy film The Divorce Party starring Claire Holt.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

