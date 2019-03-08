Sing-A-Long-A The Greatest Showman review: A cracking evening that had everyone getting involved - not just the children

Fans dressed up for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long at Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Danielle Booden Archant

Fans of all ages gathered last night at Norwich Theatre Royal to sing-a-long to hit musical The Greatest Showman.

Having never attended an event like this before, I was dubious to see how they stop this from just being an overpriced screening of the film.

Upon arrival we were handed our fun bags which contained glow sticks, hand clappers and various other props. A live host appeared on stage to kick the evening off, explaining when to use our items during the movie and to teach us dance moves to Come Alive.

Throughout the show, the audience sang every word, waving their glow sticks and chanting, cheering and hissing at all the relevant points in the movie.

SingaLonga Productions, who are also the producers of SingaLonga Sound of Music and SingaLonga Grease, put on a cracking evening that had everyone getting involved - not just the children.

If you’re a fan of the movie and can’t get enough of the soundtrack then Sing-a-long The Greatest Showman is the event for you - fun, lively and enjoyable.