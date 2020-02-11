Search

Advanced search

Simon Evans review: he teases out ripples of appreciation but the slow-burn is ultimately rewarding

PUBLISHED: 13:26 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 11 February 2020

Simon Evans. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Simon Evans. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Simon Evans took to the stage at Norwich Playhouse last night for his Work Of The Devil show.

We are relatively used to people in the spotlight baring their all these days, even anatomically - and while Simon Evans thankfully doesn't go that far this is a very emotionally raw show.

While much of the material seems a gentle meander through his daily life and random pieces of biography, it is only in retrospect that you begin to comprehend the clever construction.

There are jokes along the journey but this is not a gag-a-minute show, with the pace befitting a man whose chosen stage outfit is a nice tweed jacket. The references follow suit: a paean to long-cancelled TV show That's Life, and to a time when "children were left to their own devices, by which I mean none - I was lucky if I had an Etch-a-Sketch."

Relatively obvious jokes about drink driving - "you need to keep one hand free for texting" - are elevated by Evan's erudite wording: "it's better to leave the stemware until you get home".

For the most part he teases out ripples of appreciation and wry smiles rather than belly laughs, but the slow-burn is ultimately rewarding.

The revelatory denouement sees large chunks of what we though we knew undone, and then undone again. The foreshadowing kicks in beautifully, and the pieces carefully lined up over the previous hour slot perfectly into place, coming to life with surgical precision.

The show may be titled the Work Of The Devil but it is beautifully human.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Milk delivery couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Jack and Pauline Hamment are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Milk delivery couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Jack and Pauline Hamment are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Meet the day-old piglet that was blown away by Storm Ciara

A sleep Priscilla is wrapped up in a t-shirt as she warms up after being found by the roadside during Storm Ciara. Picture: Charlotte Sparkes

Who should start in central defence for City against Liverpool?

Norwich City defenders, from left, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Passengers evacuated after train hits mystery object

The train hit an object on the tracks near Thetford. Picture Carl Syer.

Air pollution fears at Anglia Square put under the spotlight at inquiry

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.
Drive 24