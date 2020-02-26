Chart topping DJs to put on free Norwich gig

British DJ duo Sigma are performing a free show in Norwich. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A chart topping British DJ duo are set to perform a free show in Norwich.

Sigma, who have sold over 5 million singles, had numerous No.1 records and have numerous platinum awards, will be heading to The LCR UEA on March 12.

Having met whilst at studying at university, the pair have gone on to receive two Brit nominations, sell out their debut live tour and play festival main stages across the world with performances including Glastonbury, Bestival, Reading & Leeds, V, T In The Park, Creamfields, SW4, EDC, Pukklepop, Sziget and more.

After graduating, the pair committed to music full-time, playing as many gigs they could whilst signing a series of singles to influential independent labels.

Their debut album Life encapsulates Sigma's meteoric rise to the top of the charts. Alongside the hits Nobody To Love, Changing, Higher and Glitterball, collaborations with Ella Eyre and Maverick Sabre are just some of the records' standout tracks.

Sigma's Untouchable Tour, presented by Yoti, is using new technology to help tackle ticket touts to stop gig goers from spending money on overpriced and potentially counterfeit resale tickets. Yoti is a digital identity platform and app that lets you prove who you say you are when accessing services or making age-verified purchases by putting your ID on your phone.

Free tickets to see Sigma on March 12 are available via the app. When purchasing your ticket using Yoti, which will connect your details to your tickets, your photo and name will be embedded in the ticket's QR code. The QR code is scanned on entry to the event which means the ticket is yours and yours only.

