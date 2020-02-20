Sigala review: the crowd showed him their love as the venue was transformed into a throbbing mass of bodies dancing the night away

Sigala headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 19th February 2020. Picture: Caroline Culot Archant

Sigala came home and lit up The LCR, UEA in Norwich last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich DJ and producer Sigala to perform a hometown show in 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office Norwich DJ and producer Sigala to perform a hometown show in 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Reepham born DJ and music producer Sigala returned to his home county last night to perform at The LCR, UEA and fans gave him an ecstatic welcome.

And he didn't disappoint bringing to the smaller stage of Norwich a big pyrotechnic, light and laser show to accompany his best-known hits.

Sigala, real name Bruce Fielder, has worked with some of the biggest names in pop such as Ella Eyre, Paloma Faith, Craig David and Becky Hill. He performed a packed show featuring his own tracks and a 30-minute DJ set of classic dance tracks. And the crowd showed him their love as the venue was transformed into a throbbing mass of bodies dancing the night away. The big names he collaborates with were expertly covered for by the excellent vocalists River, bshp, Paije, Arieleno and Maryon.

You may also want to watch:

The 27 year old Sigala, who studied music at City College in Norwich before moving to London, delivered all his favourites like Wish you well, Lullaby, Came Here for Love, Sweet Lovin' and his first ever single from 2001, Easy Love, which went to number one in the UK and has now had almost 160m views on YouTube.

But much was mentioned of the fact he came from Norwich and even his Mum and Dad were there, dancing in the middle of the crowd and were cheered when they were name checked by the hyperactive front man Robinson Hood.

Silhouetted by a tropical themed film screen on top of a 10 foot mirrored pyramid, except for playing the piano during the opening bars of Came Here for Love, his 2017 hit with Ella Eyre, the show was psychedelic at times, the high tempo rarely dropping and supported by fireworks and dramatic laser light show. Sigala left the talking to his front man and the music and the crowd, dressed in festival wear, beach shorts and club clothes loved every second of the 90 minutes of high tempo raving. Sigala moves on to London and then on to a world tour.

Supporting Sigala were Joel Corry and Regard.

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, our podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter