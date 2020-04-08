Search

Owner of Shiki in Norwich cheers up customers with dance videos

PUBLISHED: 16:58 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 April 2020

Owner of Shiki in Norwich Shun Tomii is cheering up customers with his dance moves Credit: @shikichef Twitter

Owner of Shiki in Norwich Shun Tomii is cheering up customers with his dance moves Credit: @shikichef Twitter

The owner of Shiki in Norwich is bringing a smile to the faces of customers by posting daily dance videos on his Twitter page and he is even taking song requests.

Shun Tomii is hoping his videos on his Twitter profile will bring a smile to people's faces Credit: @shikichef Twitter

Shun Tomii opened the Japanese restaurant in Tombland in 2004 and since then has gained a legion of fans for his authentic dishes and sushi, including famous food critic Jay Rayner.

After the outbreak of coronavirus forced Mr Tomii to close the restaurant, he decided to launch a delivery service and contactless collection.

To let customers know they are still open, he began posting daily videos of him dancing to 80s and 90s songs on his Twitter feed, such as Born Slippy, What a Feeling from Flashdance and The Terminator theme tune.

He now has hundreds of views and comments from people thanking him for cheering them up and has also been taking requests from his followers.

Mr Tomii said:“You have two choices - try and adapt to the situation and carry on as normal as much as possible or give up and I couldn’t do that after 16 years of being in the business.

Shun Tomii has launched contactless collection and delivery at his restaurant Shiki Credit: Neil Perry

“We have been with Deliveroo for four years but this is the first time we have done our own delivery, so the first week was a challenge, but it has been very good so far.

“I started doing the dance videos as something positive for myself and to show people that we are here for them.

“The reaction has been quite positive and I want to express that whatever the circumstances you can find normality and enjoyment.”

Mr Tomii is also offering 10pc discount for NHS staff and most of the normal restaurant menu is available, including donburi rice bowls, sushi and sashimi - you can see the menu at shikirestaurant.co.uk

They are currently open from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm Tuesday to Sunday and you can order during those times by phone on 01603 619262 or pre-order by email on bookings@shikirestaurant.co.uk and there is minimum £25 spend for delivery.

