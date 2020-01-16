Search

Advanced search

She Go Looks Back From Behind at 2019 review: perfectly pitched to give the audience a chance to revel in the absurd joy of living in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:51 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 16 January 2020

James Goffin

She Go Looks Back From Behind at 2019...with Friends. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

She Go Looks Back From Behind at 2019...with Friends. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Norfolk is often ridiculed for being stuck in its ways, but things can change: this is a solo Nimmo Twin's gig at Norwich Playhouse.

With just Karl Minns on stage - initially as Larkman estate mum She Go - the show nonetheless stays true to the formula that has made the act's shows so popular since their 1996 debut: a ruthless but affectionate roasting of life in Norfolk.

The script owes a heavy debt to the Eastern Daily Press's online portrayal of the county in 2019, with some intriguing and esoteric headlines proving the reliable (if at times, surreal) jump-start to observations about what it means to live here, from the Sheringham sink hole to the redevelopment of Norwich's Anglia Square.

Some of the gags only work if you have a long memory of Norfolk life - Kevin Piper left Anglia TV about 14 years ago, and sadly Carpet Call long ago switched to a less-than memorable freephone number - but judging by the audience reaction, that knowledge was exactly what the sold-out crowd possessed.

You may also want to watch:

They lapped up the affectionate ribbing of Stalham, Aylsham, and Thetford. They warmed to the references to Stewart White and Daniel Farke. They cheered on the satirical pokes at Greater Anglia and First Bus.

Minn's performances in the second half, particularly as singer Billy Boy and actor Beeston Regis, demonstrated the depth of his skills as an actor and comic performer - to some extent showing up the enjoyable but easier material pre-interval.

This is quibbling though. The night was perfectly pitched to give the audience exactly what they wanted: a chance to revel in the absurd joy of living in Norfolk, a place that can combine the mystic legacy of St Julian of Norwich and a bald male comedian wearing women's leisurewear and a dodgy wig within the space of an evening, and not bat an eye.

Tickets are rare but if you can get one, go: all will be well, and all manner of things shall be well.

- She Go Looks Back From Behind at 2019 runs at Norwich Playhouse until January 26

- Tickets are available for £18 - £20 from the Playhouse's website

Most Read

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Most Read

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man raided home of his friends - three days after their deaths

Ashley Bindley, 25, has been jailed after raiding the home of his friends - three days after their deaths. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant

Mark Armstrong: Why running again feels like such a risk

Mark Armstrong is getting close to running again. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Man found dead in house where woman was seriously hurt named in inquest opening

Jonathan Kybird was found dead at a property in Gateley Gardens. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Breast cancer patients to benefit from new biopsy machine

A new biopsy machine has been purchased for the NNUH. Pictured: Dr Arne Juette, consultant radiologist and director of breast screening, Denise Marshall, advanced practitioner in mammography, Tina Lucie-Smith, consultant breast radiographer, Louise Cooper, advanced practitioner in mammography. Picture: NNUH

What is going wrong for Eddie Howe at Dean Court?

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists