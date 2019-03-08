Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Sharon Van Etten review: Every song sounded like the recording

PUBLISHED: 12:07 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 02 July 2019

Sharon Van Etten headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

Sharon Van Etten headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

Ross Halls

Sharon Van Etten never fails to deliver in making me feel a vast range of emotions, whether i'm listening to her on record or seeing her live, the last time being in 2014 at Koko.

Sharon Van Etten headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross HallsSharon Van Etten headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

I went along to her show at The Waterfront, fresh off the heels of her Glastonbury set on Saturday, and with a new album in tow. As soon as she and her band walked on I felt instantly captivated.

Sharon Van Etten (SVE) has huge stage presence and is constantly connecting with the audience. At one point, as I was filming my favourite song Love More, she looked right into my camera and winked.

She opened with her new, massive sounding song Jupiter 4 which was a firm favourite with the crowd judging by the rapture of applause that followed. This led into One Day, from her album Epic, which she then followed with another oldie, All I Can, before smashing out Malibu and You Shadow from her new album.

Her band were tight and every song sounded like the recording - something very important to me when seeing a band live!

Sharon Van Etten headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross HallsSharon Van Etten headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

You may also want to watch:

Heather Woods Broderick deserves a special mention as her beautiful harmonies entwined into almost every song providing the perfect backing to SVE's, at times, almost operatic vocals.

Her new album Remind Me Tomorrow is much more synth-driven than anything else she has previously done. This is most apparent in Comeback Kid and the album's title track which were both met with massive positivity from the audience.

The band all left the stage at one point and SVE sat at her keyboard alone. I had watched her Glastonbury set so I knew what was coming, but seeing it live was another thing all together.

Still as relevant as it was 29 years ago, she covered Sinead O'Connor's Black Boys on Mopeds. Poignant, sad and beautiful, the audience were left noticeably affected by the lyrics and unfortunate pertinence of the song so many years on. We didn't have much time to recover before she went straight into Seventeen, my favourite track from her new album.

Sharon Van Etten was considering quitting music to raise her son whilst pursuing acting and studying for her Psychology degree - I'm pleased she didn't.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

‘It could be our home next’: Family too scared to sleep after six-week arson attack spate

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

People affected by Norwich arson attacks urged to talk to police at special surgery

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

Tributes to ‘free spirited’ Norwich rock singer Eric Gough after cancer death

Tributes have been paid to Norwich rock singer Eric Gough, pictured centre with covers band Raw Deal. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive

Shooting trial: teenager shot in back at close range in “planned attack” at Norwich park

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

‘It could be our home next’: Family too scared to sleep after six-week arson attack spate

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

People affected by Norwich arson attacks urged to talk to police at special surgery

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

Tributes to ‘free spirited’ Norwich rock singer Eric Gough after cancer death

Tributes have been paid to Norwich rock singer Eric Gough, pictured centre with covers band Raw Deal. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive

Shooting trial: teenager shot in back at close range in “planned attack” at Norwich park

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Not easy to solve who pulled the trigger’ - two men admit attempted robbery in which teenager was shot

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

CCTV could be used to enforce new housing estate bus gate

Developer David Wilson Homes is planning to build the bus gate at its new Kingfisher Meadows estate, off Holt Road, in 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop

Customers accuse fitness fraudsters’ last firm over online courses

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Police and fire service now sharing the same Norfolk headquarters

Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue at Wymondham.

Norwich City ready to launch 2019/20 home kit

Alex Tettey will be at a signing session on Saturday when Norwich City launch their home kit for the 2019/20 season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists