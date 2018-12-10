Seven places you can have breakfast with Santa in Norfolk

Santa pancake for breakfast. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto ThitareeSarmkasat

Christmas morning has come early with the chance for you and your little ones to enjoy breakfast with Santa in Norfolk and get into the festive spirit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Little girl with Father Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Little girl with Father Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Melsop Farm Park

Ellingham Rd, Scoulton, Norfolk NR9 4NT

December 8, 9, 15, 6, 19, 20, from 10am

Adults £8/children £10

Enjoy a delicious cooked breakfast with the man himself and when you arrive you will be greeted by elves who will take you to your table and Santa will mingle amongst the tables.

The ticket price includes breakfast and tea or coffee for adults and breakfast, a glass of juice and a visit to Santa’s Grotto for youngsters which includes a present.

Santa will tell a Christmas story with lots of interactive parts and tickets must be booked in advance.

Children meeting real reindeer Picture: Nick Butcher Children meeting real reindeer Picture: Nick Butcher

You can also meet Rudolph and all his friends at the farm park all year round alongside lots of other animals including sheep, cattle and pigs and other rare breeds such as alpacas, pygmy goats and emperor geese.

Banham Zoo

Kenninghall Rd, Banham NR16 2HE

December 23 and 24, from 8.30am

£34.95 per child

Santa Claus is coming to town and making a special stop at Banham zoo for a magical breakfast which includes singalongs, story time and a tasty breakfast.

Santa arrives at Notcutts Woodford. Picture: Alan Towse/Nottcutts Garden Centres Ltd Santa arrives at Notcutts Woodford. Picture: Alan Towse/Nottcutts Garden Centres Ltd

Guests will be greeted by donkeys and an owl and will be able to enjoy the rest of the day at the zoo.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, standard admission charge to the park applies, and you must book in advance.

READ MORE: Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Notcutts

Daniels Rd, Norwich NR4 6QP

December 15 to 24, 8am to 9.30am

From £13 per child, adult £7.45, two adults £12

Children can enjoy a fun-filled breakfast in the company of Santa and they will also receive a special gift.

Reindeer pancake for breakfast. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Reindeer pancake for breakfast. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The children’s options are an English breakfast, beans on toast, scrambled egg on toast and cereal with toast and jam and adults can choose from a gardeners breakfast or vegetarian platter.

Tickets are already sold out for December 16, 22, 23 and 24 so don’t leave it too late and there are also Christmas lunch and afternoon tea events too.

Wyevale Garden Centre

Bressingham, Low Road, Diss IP22 2AB

December 23, 24, 9am

£10.95 per child, £5-£8.50

Your little one will be able to enjoy a delicious meal, enjoy festive fun activities, meet Father Christmas, receive a present and decorate their own biscuit.

Children meeting reindeer Credit: Nick Butcher Children meeting reindeer Credit: Nick Butcher

The child’s breakfast is a choice of pork sausage, scrambled egg, baked beans, hash brown and toast or Glamorgan leek and cheese sausage, scrambled egg, baked beans, hash brown and toast with unlimited squash.

The adult’s breakfast is a choice of a traditional English or Vegetarian breakfast served with a pot of tea or filter coffee with a cheaper option of a pastry or bacon or sausage sandwich.

There is also an option to enjoy afternoon tea with Santa and booking is essential for both events.

READ MORE: Countdown to Christmas begins as festive markets open in Norwich



Highway Garden Centre

Loddon Rd, Norwich NR14 7PW

December 15 to 23, 9am

£7.95 adults/£12.95 children

You and your child can enjoy a cooked breakfast, cereal, juice and a hot drink in the restaurant and Father Christmas will be there too.

Afterwards, visit the garden centre where there will be a winter woodland with trees, snow and ice with moving animal friends and fun games.

This will finish with a trip to Santa’s grotto where your little one can let the man himself know what they want for Christmas and receive a gift to take home.

Cherry Lane Garden Centre

Ipswich Rd, Pulham Market, Diss IP21 4XP

December 16, 23, 9am

£10.99 child, £6.99 adult

Enjoy a tasty breakfast with Santa and his elves and there will also be crackers and a festive hat to wear and entertainment from the elves at your table.

After breakfast there will be balloons and magic before the big countdown to Santa’s arrival and then it’s time for the children to sit down for story-time with him.

Afterwards, he will meet every child and give them a gift to take home.

READ MORE: You can now get Christmas dinner chip buckets in Norfolk

Brewers Fayre

Freebridge Farm, Kings Lynn, PE34 3LW/Oaks, Norwich, NR6 6JA

December 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 10am-11.30am

Start times from 7am to 9am

Your little one will get to meet Santa and there will also be Christmas activities, a gift from Santa and a delicious breakfast.

Spaces are limited so call your local restaurant or book online.