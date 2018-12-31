Video

7 fun exercise events taking place in 2019 - from a colour run to bubble rush

Norwich Bubble Rush Credit: Rose Peasgood Archant

From a colour run to bubble rush, there are plenty of fun events taking place across Norfolk and Suffolk for all abilities in 2019.

Splat Quack GO!

Poplar Park, Hollesley, IP12 3NA

June 15, 9.30am to 4pm/September 15, 12pm to 5pm

£30 to £42.70, www.eventbrite.co.uk

Tackle the infamous Black Ditch which is a boggy stream where you will come out covered in mud.

Set in the Suffolk countryside, you will be jumping, crawling and climbing up obstacles over a 6km loop - you can choose on the day whether to do one or two laps.

All runners will receive a goody bag on completion which includes a drink, snack, t-shirt and medal.

There is also a family fun run taking place on September 15 from 8.30am to 3pm which is suitable for ages 6+ and has shallow swamps and obstacles.

Colour 5K

Hoveton Hall, NR12 8RJ/Ardleigh Showground, Colchester, CO7 7QR

July 6/June 29, 10am to 2pm

Adults £22.50, junior (aged 6 to 17) £16, www.inspireraces.co.uk

A crazy fun run for all ages which is all about colour.

Every kilometre you run or walk, you pass through a Colour Zone and meet a bunch of enthusiastic Colour Bandits who will do there best to cover your clean white t-shirt with coloured powder.

A free white t-shirt will be given out at registration and a medal and colour pot for ‘The Colour Extravaganza’ will be presented to you at the finish line.

There is also a 1km run which is suitable for children aged five to 15 and is £10 entry.

The Colchester event is organised by Headway Essex, which provides brain injury care and support, and the Norwich run is in aid of the BIG C which improves lives of those affected by cancer.

Bubble Rush

Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TJ, The Walks, King’s Lynn, PE30 IPE

May 18, 11am to 2pm, June 16, 11am to 3pm

Adults (over 16) from £18, child (4-15) from £7.50 www.each.org.uk

The Bubble Rush returns to Norfolk for 2019 bigger and better than ever.

The course starts in a sea of bubbles and features four Bubble Stations along the route.

Each Bubble Station has a cannon which pumps out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath and every course is family friendly so you can run, jog, walk or dance through the foam.

The event is in aid of EACH charity nook appeal which aims to transform children’s palliative care across Norfolk, including a purpose-built hospital called the nook.

Zombie Evacuation

Hockwood Hall Estate, Brandon, IP26 4HZ

September 15, from 11am

£22, www.zombieevacuation.com

Prepare to be scared as a spine-tingling zombie run comes to East Anglia in September 2019.

The Zombie Evacuation Race is a 5km course with 10 zombie-themed challenges and loads of hungry Zombies lurking about.

Survivors collect a Zombie Evacuation Race T-shirt and Finisher medal at the Finish Line. Trophies are awarded to the top three finishers.

Fit East Fitness Festival

Trinity Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

July 6, 10am to 4pm

Adult (18-64), child (12-17) £7.50

Fit East is a brand new, engaging and fun day out for the whole family.

There will be lots of opportunities to get involved with races and work-out classes including Beatz Fitness, Dancercise, Zumba, HIIT workouts, Bounce Fit and Crossfit.

There will also be a variety of seminars throughout the day on topics such as nutrition and rehabilitation and you can get a professional health check from One Life Suffolk.

Pretty Muddy

Norfolk Showground, Norwich, NR5 0TT, Trinity Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

May 11, from 10.45am, June 23, from 11.30am

Adult £19.99, child over 13 £10, raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

Pretty Muddy is a muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter what their ability, can take part in.

Climb, crawl and slide your way to beating cancer and you can choose from either 5k or 10k Pretty Muddy events which take place in 15 minute waves.

There is also a shorter kids event which is 5km with a shortcut available at approximately 2km or 3km.

Suffolk Whole Hog

October 13

Wantisden Hall, Woodbridge, IP12 3PQ

£40-£45, www.wholehograces.co.uk

The Suffolk Whole Hog returns for its 13th year and promises a tough, fun, wet and wild five mile route with over 30 obstacles including cargo nets, steep banks, tunnels, swings and monkey bars.

There is also a Boss Hog event which has over 40 obstacles over seven miles.