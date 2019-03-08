Video

Seven concerts and festivals to look forward to in 2019 - from Ed Sheeran to Take That

Ed Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

From Ed Sheeran coming to Chantry Park in Ipswich to former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher headlining Sunday Sessions in Earlham Park in Norwich, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to the new year.

Ed Sheeran

Chantry Park, Ipswich

August 23 to 26

It is going to be an unforgettable August Bank Holiday weekend in Ipswich as Ed brings his homecoming gig to Suffolk for his final dates of a European tour of third album Divide.

Pete Tong/Ibiza Classics - London Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com Pete Tong/Ibiza Classics - London Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Ed grew up in Framlingham and his song Castle on the Hill on the album was inspired by his childhood friends in the town and its castle.

The Chantry Park concerts have a capacity between 40,000 and 45,000 people and despite performing in Norwich numerous times in his rise to fame, including the LCR and Waterfront, this is the first time he has performed in his home county.

Newmarket Nights

Newmarket Racecourse

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Various dates in summer

Newmarket Nights welcome thousands of fans every year and combines a day at the races with an evening concert.

Names announced so far this year include 80s legends Madness on June 21, Thriller Live, celebrating the songs of Michael Jackson, on July 19, drum and bass band Rudimental on July 26 and international DJ Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra on August 2.

Rod Stewart at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: Wendy Turner Rod Stewart at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: Wendy Turner

Latitude Festival

Henham Park, Southwold

July 18 to 21

Recently named the best family festival at the UK Festival Awards, Latitude returns in the summer with a jam-packed line-up of comedy, music and activities.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds headlined the Obelisk Stage at Latitude 2015 - Paul Bayfield Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds headlined the Obelisk Stage at Latitude 2015 - Paul Bayfield

The family-friendly event runs every July across over 20 stages including a kids area with theatre, comedy arena and speakeasy with literature and poetry.

The 2019 line-up is yet to be announced but 2018’s music programme included The Killers, alt-J and Solange and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher even played a secret set.

There was also plenty of comedy, literature and poetry from big names such as Harry Hill, Bridget Christie and Alan Davies.

Rod Stewart

Sundown Festival in Norwich. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Sundown Festival in Norwich. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Portman Road, Ipswich

June 7

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart will return to Portman Road next summer in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses.

The singer, who last performed at the Blues’ stadium in 2007, will take to the stage as part of a seven-date national stadium tour.

The show will be the 73-year-old’s third appearance at Portman Road – having also played in 1991 – and marks his first UK tour in three years.

Take That at Carrow Road in 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Take That at Carrow Road in 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sunday Sessions

Earlham Park Norwich

May 26

It is going to be a supersonic Sunday in Earlham Park next year as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to headline Sunday Sessions.

The rock band first formed in 2010 and also includes former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and the Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard.

Oasis split in 2009 after Noel released a statement saying he had quit the band as he was unable to work with brother Liam.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be joined by Razorlight, best known for hits America and In The Morning, The Coral, Neon Waltz and Ducking Punches.

Sundown Festival

Norfolk Showground

August 30 to September 1

Sundown Festival returns to the Norfolk Showground in 2019 and is one of the last festivals of the summer season.

In 2018 big names performed including Chase & Status, Shawn Mendes, Sigma, Zara Larsson, Sigala, Bugzy Malone, Clean Bandit.

There are four stages at the event and also a range of food stalls and fairground rides.

Take That

Carrow Road

May 30

Your patience has paid off as Take That are set to return to Carrow Road in 2019.

After two unforgettable nights at the stadium in June 2017, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are coming back for a greatest hits tour.

The support act for the concert will be 80s legend Rick Astley - best known for hit single Never Gonna Give You Up.

The will be at the Barclay end instead of in the middle of the pitch where it was last year.