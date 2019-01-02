Video

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club Archant

From an adult-only pantomime to a classic car show, there are plenty of events taking place to help beat the post-Christmas blues.

What: Aladdin

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: Until January 13, various times

Cost: £14.50 to £26

A magical carpet ride this Christmas for our popular family pantomime Aladdin.

Steven Roberts (Hollyoaks, The History Boys) takes on the title role aiming to outwit the evil Abanazar, played by Emmerdale and Casualty star Rik Makarem.

Joining them will be Milkshake favourite Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie, Theatre Royal panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey, and Norfolk-based comedy entertainer Ben Langley as Wishee-Washee and Anna Hannides as Princess Willow.

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. The cast of the pantomime. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

What: Walk on the Wild Side

When: January 4, 9am to 10.30am

Where: Fairhaven Garden, School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

Cost: Free with garden entry price (£6.85 adults, concessions £6.60, children £3.95, free members and under 5s)

Take a walk on the wild side on Friday, January 4, from 9am to 10.30am, with Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden’s volunteer wildlife warden, Trevor ‘Tabs’ Taberham, and get the inside track on what makes Fairhaven such an important place for wildlife.

Tabs will be leading wildlife tours at 9am on the first Friday of the month throughout 2019, plus the third Wednesday of the month from May to October, offering visitors a great opportunity to monitor the wild year in the garden.

What: Norwich Ice Rink

Hire skates at Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

Where: Castle Mall Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3PY

When: Until January 6, 10am to 9pm

Cost: Adult £12.50, child £8.50, additional charge for online booking

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, returns for 2018 in Castle Mall Gardens and is bigger than ever before.

Sessions are booked in 45 minute slots and the price includes skate hire and penguin and polar bear skate aids are also available to hire.

The rink will be open daily until January 6 and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

What: Sinderella

True Stories Live compere Molly Naylor Credit: Robin Mair

Where: St George’s Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: January 2 to 5, 8.30

Cost: £15

You shall go all the way to the ball (nice trick if you can do it) this Christmas at St. George’s Theatre, host to the muckiest panto of them all – Sinderella: Slips it in!

The famous rags-to-riches story will be brought magically to life in this strictly adult only production for a one week limited run.

Join a fabulous cast of hilarious performers for a night you won’t forget in a hurry.

What: Militaria Fair

Trevor 'Tabs' Taberham - Walk on the Wild Side Credit: Terry

Where: Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld, Croxton Rd, Thetford IP24 1JD

When: January 6, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £3, under 16s free

A Militaria Fair is being held in the large sports hall with around 140 tables selling a diverse range of quality militaria from some of the countries leading Militaria specialists.

Items include uniforms, helmets, medals and badges and books and car parking is free.

What: American & Classic Car Display

Where; Anchor Plaza, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EN

When: January 6, from 10am

Cost: Free

Join the East Coast Pirates Car Club at the Anchor Plaza to enjoy some of the finest classic vehicles ever produced.

Visitors to the show can expect to see classic Hot Rods, Harley Davidson bikes and trikes along with many other all American classics as well as British classics and some custom vehicles.

What: True Stories Live: Heroes Part 2 - The Hangover

Where: Norwich Arts Centre

When: January 6, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

Cost: Pay what you can afford

Molly Naylor, LJ Hope Productions and Norwich Arts Centre present True Stories Live - a lively, moving and unpredictable event where people tell true stories about their lives in front of a warm, supportive audience.

The event aims to use the power of community and empathy to galvanise and inspire.

Your story must be true and personal to you if you want to speak and you should be prepared to deliver it to a friendly audience without notes and take five to ten minutes.